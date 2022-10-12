RAF fighter jets escort Jet2 passenger plane to Stansted Airport after ‘bomb threat’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Two RAF Typhoon fighter jets have escorted a Jet2 passenger plane to Stansted Airport after a suspected bomb threat.

The plane had departed Dalaman, Turkey, and was bound for Manchester – but had to be diverted to Stansted.

Two fighter jets had been scrambled from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, flight tracking websites show.

The jets escorted the A321 plane until it landed at the airport outside London at about 9.20pm local time.

Armed police have been outside the aircraft while it was parked at a remote stand, as shown by pictures passengers have posted on social media.

Departures from the airport were halted for a period of time before the runways were reopened, according to reports.

A passenger on flight LS922 said that, after the plane landed, they remained on the aircraft for hours with “no news”.

Jet2 confirmed the incident. The airline tweeted: “We can confirm that flight LS922 DLM to MAN diverted to London Stansted this evening under the direction of UK Air Traffic Control.

“The aircraft has landed safely & has taxied to a remote stand. We are currently liaising with London Stansted Airport & the relevant authorities.”

The Independent has contacted Essex Police and Stansted Airport for comment.