Jihad Al-Shamie: What we know about the Manchester synagogue attack terrorist
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was ‘surprised’ by the attacker’s name
Jihad Al-Shamie, the individual responsible for the deaths of two people in a synagogue attack, was a British citizen who grew up in England, according to reports.
The 35-year-old, who reportedly kept to himself and was a weightlifter, entered the UK as a child and was granted citizenship in 2006 at approximately 16 years old. Intriguingly, his name does not appear in initial police or security service records, suggesting he was not under prior investigation.
ITV News said Al-Shamie is understood to have worked as a tutor teaching English and computer programming, while reports suggest his father is a surgeon.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was “surprised” by the attacker’s name.
Speaking on LBC, Ms Mahmood was asked about the attacker’s name, Jihad Al-Shamie, which presenter Nick Ferrari translated as “struggle of the Syrian”.
She said: “I was very surprised to discover that name myself.
“Actually, as a Muslim, I’ve never heard someone being called Jihad, but it is the name that he was born with – that has always been his name.”
Neighbours of the synagogue killer said he had lived there since around 2021, and one neighbour remembered a baby also living at the address but could not recall seeing a woman living there.
One woman said: “We used to see him out in the garden working out, doing weights, press ups.
“He used to change his clothes. One day he would be wearing the full gown, to the floor and the next jeans and pyjama bottoms.”
A neighbour of a house raided in Langley Crescent, Prestwich, told the Daily Telegraph she recognised its occupant from photographs of the synagogue attacker.
She said: “He lived there 10 years, with no wife or kids that I could see. He never seemed to speak to anyone around here.
“I recognised him from the pictures of the attacker. I recognised his little car, the Kia, because he’d always park it badly outside ours.
“I’d see him walking around in his pyjamas and slip-on sandals, carrying a shopping bag.
“He was quite bulked up and used to keep his exercise weights in his garage. I’d see them there.”