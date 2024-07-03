Support truly

The son of a jailed British citizen detained by China has urged a Labour government to help release his father amid fears he could die in prison.

Sebastien Lai, son of media mogul Jimmy Lai, said Labour must increase pressure on Hong Kong to secure the release of his 76-year-old father if the party takes power after Thursday.

Jimmy, a lifelong opponent of the Chinese Communist Party, is facing a life sentence under charges described as politically motivated after being locked up for three years.

Sebastien told The Independent: “My hope is that my father gets out of jail before it is too late. In order for that to happen, a Labour government must increase pressure on Hong Kong, otherwise he may well die in jail.

“I don’t think Labour or the Conservatives want my father to die in jail, but it is now a matter of time. It has been three and a half years and at his age it could happen at any time.”

Jimmy Lai is a lifelong critic of the Chinese Communist Party ( AFP/Getty )

Jimmy was the founder of Hong Kong’s tabloid newspaper Apple Daily, which was highly critical of the Chinese Communist Party for over the two decades it was printed.

His trial, which has been delayed for a year, is set to last for about 80 days. He is one of more than 250 activists, lawmakers and protesters detained under the national security law and sedition charges.

Jimmy was charged with four offences under China’s national security law, one of which included lighting a candle in commemoration of the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989.

In December last year, UK foreign secretary David Cameron urged Chinese authorities to end the prosecution of Jimmy and called for his release.

In December 2023, The Independent demanded Mr Lai’s release ( The Independent )

Lord Cameron said: “As a prominent and outspoken journalist and publisher, Jimmy Lai has been targeted in a clear attempt to stop the peaceful exercise of his rights to freedom of expression and association.

“I urge the Chinese authorities to repeal the national security law and end the prosecution of all individuals charged under it. I call on the Hong Kong authorities to end their prosecution and release Jimmy Lai.”

In April, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said Labour would adopt an approach that “simultaneously challenges, competes against, and cooperates with China as appropriate”.

Lammy, who is likely to become Britain’s top diplomat if his poll-leading party takes power, added: “It is in everyone’s interest that China’s relationship with the West endures and evolves.”

The Labour Party was approached for comment.