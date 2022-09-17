Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

President Joe Biden touches down in UK ahead of Queen’s funeral

Air Force One arrived at Stansted Aiport just before 10pm

Emily Atkinson
Saturday 17 September 2022 23:03
Comments
Who will be attending the Queen's funeral?

Joe Biden has touched down at Stansted Airport for his UK visit to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The US President and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the London airport on Air Force One just before 10pm on Saturday.

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden step from Air Force One upon arrival at Stansted Airport

(REUTERS)

Mr Biden is expected to both sign the the official condolence book and attend a reception at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, to be hosted by King Charles III.

On Monday, he will join a plethora of world leaders at Westminster Abbey in paying their respects to the late monarch.

Recommended

The Bidens were warmly greeted at the aiport by the US ambassador to the UK Jane Hartley, Lord Lieutenant of Essex Jennifer Tolhurst and a number of other high-ranking officials.

Joe and Jill Biden leave London Stansted airport in their motorcade

(PA)

The Bidens are flanked by a convoy of cars on their way to London

(PA)

The US president and his wife were later photographed leaving Stansted Airport in their motorcade, sat in an armoured state car – the same as that which carries him on any trip away from the White House, known to the US secret service as ‘The Beast’.

After the death of the Queen, Biden issued a proclamation directing that all US flags be flown at half mast “as a mark of respect for the memory of Queen Elizabeth II” until sunset on the day of her burial.

Before making the flight to London, he spoke with the new King to offer his condolences.

Mr Biden “conveyed the great admiration of the American people for the Queen” to her son, and credited her “dignity and constancy” with having “deepened the enduring friendship and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom”.

US ambassador Jane Hartley greets the Bidens as they step off Air Force One at Stansted Airport

(AFP via Getty Images)

Monday’s elaborate ceremony will see the Queen transported from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey and finally to Windsor Castle, the route of which is expected to be lined by tens of thousands.

Heads of state and overseas government representatives, including foreign royal families, governors-general and realm prime ministers will gather initially at the Royal Hospital, Chelsea and travel under “collective arrangements” to Westminster Abbey.

People pay respects to Queen Elizabeth as she lies in state in Westminster Hall

(via REUTERS)

Recommended

Among the 2,000 people invited are other representatives of the realms and the Commonwealth, the Orders of Chivalry including recipients of the Victoria Cross and George Cross, government, parliament, devolved parliaments and assemblies, the Church, and Her Majesty’s patronages.

Further representatives from law, emergency services, public servants and professions, and public representatives will also make up the congregation.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in