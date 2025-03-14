Royal Mint strikes a chord with Beatles fans, releasing coin honouring John Lennon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A commemorative coin celebrating the life and career of John Lennon has been launched by the Royal Mint, marking what would have been the musician's 85th birthday.

The coin features a portrait of Lennon, based on a photograph by Bob Gruen which was taken on the roof of the singer's New York penthouse.

It was designed by Henry Gray, who placed the portrait at the centre.

The design also features Lennon’s name to the left and the word "Imagine" – a nod to his iconic single and album – to the right.

Lennon joins a prestigious group of music icons honored by the Royal Mint, including fellow Beatle Sir Paul McCartney, Queen, David Bowie, and Dame Shirley Bassey.

The coin is part of the Royal Mint's ongoing "music legends" series, which celebrates influential singers and songwriters.

open image in gallery John Lennon died in 1980 ( AP )

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “Arguably one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time, Lennon’s achievements as an artist, activist and advocate for peace continue to live on and will now be forever remembered on a coin.

“Lennon’s portrait has been captured in meticulous detail and in a fitting tribute will be released in the year which the artist would have celebrated his 85th birthday.

“Still admired by millions of people and generations worldwide, we hope this coin and its design will be treasured for many years to come.”

Lennon fans and coin collectors will be able to buy the coins from the Royal Mint’s website from 9am on March 17.

open image in gallery The coin features Lennon’s face, name, and the word ‘Imagine’ ( Matt Crossick/PA Media Assignments )

Prices will start at £18.50 and the coins will be available in a range of precious metals, including colour editions, the Mint said.

Lennon was killed in 1980, aged 40.

The Beatles recently won a Grammy for best rock performance for the song ‘Now And Then’, which was finished decades after it was recorded.

The remastered track was sourced from a Lennon demo recorded in the 1970s.

Lennon’s son Sean, picking up the gong on behalf of the group, said: “The world can’t afford to forget about people like The Beatles, we need this music in the world, we need peace and love and we need the magic of the 60s to stay alive.”