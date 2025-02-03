The Beatles and Rolling Stones win big at Grammys – 60 years after their first gong

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it was ‘64, The Beatles won their first ever Grammy. Now, more than half a century later the band secured what will likely be their last.

The Liverpudlian whippersnappers earned their first Grammy 61 years ago during the height of Beatlemania, nabbing both Best New Artist and Best Performance by a Vocal Group for their third studio album A Hard Day’s Night.

In 2025, the group are continuing to add to their impressive trophy case after winning the Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance for their last remaining song, “Now and Then”, during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards ceremony (2 February).

“Now and Then” was built on an unfinished demo recorded by John Lennon prior to his death. The use of AI technology, contributions from surviving members McCartney and Starr, plus a recording of the late George Harrison’s voice were brought together to complete the track.

Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon, 49, accepted the award on the band’s behalf, telling the crowd in Los Angeles: “Play the Beatles music to your kids. I feel like the world can’t afford to forget about people like the Beatles.”

“We need this music in the world. We need peace and love. We need the magic of the Sixties to stay alive.”

“Now and Then” was also nominated for Song of the Year, but lost to Pulitzer prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, for his song “Not Like Us”, which was written as a diss track about Canadian rapper Drake as part of their ongoing rivalry.

The Beatles weren’t the only rock ’n’ roll legends represented at the Grammys. Their long-time rivals Rolling Stones also added to their mountainous collection at this year’s ceremony, winning Best Rock Album for Hackney Diamonds – their first album of new material since A Bigger Bang was released 18 years prior, and their first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

Surviving Stones members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood were not present at the awards, but producer Andrew Watt accepted the trophy on their behalf, telling the crowd: “For a little boy that grew up playing guitar, it was one of the most amazing experiences to be around those musicians.”

open image in gallery Sean Ono Lennon at the 2025 Grammy Awards ( Getty Images )

Hackney Diamonds includes cameos from Sir Elton John, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and former Stones bassist Bill Wyman, with legendary Keith Richards riffs and energised vocals from Jagger. In The Independent’s four-star review of the album, critic Mark Beaumont wrote: “With producer Andrew Watt giving the whole thing a gleaming contemporary sheen and most tracks building to bombastic rock climaxes, Hackney Diamonds bristles with such sonic and emotional turbulence... It’s enough to convince you that the old are still young.”

The wins for the two legendary rock bands came as the Grammys saw established and newcomer solo artists dominate the rest of the categories, with Lamar receiving the most wins on the night as he took home five trophies for “Not Like Us”.

open image in gallery Andrew Watt accepts the award for the Best Rock Album for ‘Hackney Diamonds’ on The Rolling Stones behalf ( Invision )

Beyoncé won Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter – her ode to country music after years of being excluded from the genre – making her the first Black woman to win in the latter category.

Generation Z pop stars Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter also dominated the awards, with Roan winning Best New Artist after a successful breakout year with her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. Carpenter won Best Pop Solo Performance for her tongue-in-cheek earworm anthem “Espresso” and Best Pop Vocal Album for her sixth album Short ‘n’ Sweet. Hyperpop sensation Charli XCX also swept the dance music categories as she took home three awards for her album Brat and hit single “Von Dutch” – and put on a provocative performance that saw hundreds of knickers fall from the ceiling.