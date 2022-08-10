Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

John Lewis boss says over 50s need to go back to work to solve labour shortage

Government should consider ‘flexible retirement’ to entice people back into work, she says

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Wednesday 10 August 2022 08:17
Comments
Boris Johnson says successor will continue to tackle cost of living crisis

The head of John Lewis has encouraged people over-50 who retired after the pandemic to return to work in a bid to solve critical labour shortages.

Dame Sharon White blamed the current record-high inflation in the UK on the “great resignation” of one million workers.

“Regardless of what is happening coming out of Covid, if the labour market is that tight, if we continue to have far fewer people in work – or looking for work – you have inevitably got more inflation and wage inflation,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday.

Dame Sharon White blamed the current record-high inflation in the UK on the “great resignation” of one million workers

(PA Media)

It comes as almost a fifth of UK workers said they expect to leave their job for a new employer in the next 12 months, PwC found in May.

And the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that around one million people in the UK have left work since the start of the pandemic. Those who resigned aged between 50 and 70 cited retirement as the most popular reason.

Recommended

The former second permanent secretary at the Treasury added the labour shortage is also having major long-term implications for businesses struggling to fill jobs.

Dame Sharon encouraged the government to think of alternative ways of bringing people into work.

The head of John Lewis has encouraged people over-50 who retired after the pandemic to return to work in a bid to solve labour shortages

(PA )

“Maybe it is flexible retirement to allow more people to combine more time outside work but more time in work,” she said. “

One million people out of the labour market has profound long-term implications and I’d like there to be more of an open debate.”

John Lewis, which also owns supermarket chain Waitrose, revealed it double its support fund for employees from £400,000 to £800,000 with a combination of grants and some loans for staff in financial difficulty as the cost of living crisis deeepens.

Recommended

“As a company we are trying to balance how our partners cope with the cost of living with affordability considerations,” Dame Sharon said.

“But we have to be mindful of ensuring jobs and the sustainability of the business, as well as the potential wage-inflation spiral and the impact that would have on businesses and the wider economy.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in