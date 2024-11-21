John Prescott death: Former British deputy prime minister dies aged 86

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former Labour deputy prime minister John Prescott has died at 86 after battling Alzheimer’s, his family announced.

The Labour veteran, who represented Kingston upon Hull East as an MP for four decades, passed away peacefully in his care home surrounded by family. A former trade unionist and merchant seaman, Lord Prescott was widely known for his commitment to social justice and environmental protection.

In a statement, his wife Pauline and sons Johnathan and David expressed their sorrow, calling his years serving the people of Hull his “greatest honour.”

They said: “We are deeply saddened to inform you that our beloved husband, father and grandfather, John Prescott, passed away peacefully yesterday at the age of 86.”

“He did so surrounded by the love of his family and the jazz music of Marian Montgomery.

“John spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment, doing so from his time as a waiter on the cruise liners to becoming Britain’s longest-serving deputy prime minister.

John Prescott passed away after battling Alzheimer’s ( Getty Images )

“John dearly loved his home of Hull and representing its people in Parliament for 40 years was his greatest honour.

“We would like to thank the amazing NHS doctors and nurses who cared for him after his stroke in 2019 and the dedicated staff at the care home where he passed away after latterly living with Alzheimer’s.

“In lieu of flowers and if you wish to do so, you can donate to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“As you can imagine, our family needs to process our grief so we respectfully request time and space to mourn in private.

“Thank you.

“Pauline, Johnathan and David Prescott.”

More follows