John Swinney declares SNP is ‘back in business’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The SNP is “back in business”, First Minister John Swinney has insisted – as he added he is “very optimistic” for next year’s Holyrood elections.

While the party had seen its support drop during a long-running police investigation into its finances, that has now closed, with former first minister Nicola Sturgeon – who had been arrested by police during the Operation Branchform probe – last week cleared of any wrongdoing.

Mr Swinney confirmed he has spoken to Ms Sturgeon following that announcement – which came on the same day her estranged husband Peter Murrell, a former SNP chief executive, appeared in court.

Murrell made no plea or declaration when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last Thursday and was committed for further examination and bailed.

At an internal party gathering at the weekend, Mr Swinney is reported to have given members an “assurance” that “our resources will always be used wisely”.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, the SNP leader said he had promised the “highest standards of governance” when he took on the job last May, adding: “That’s exactly what I’m putting into practice.”

Mr Swinney also stressed the “heavy lifting” needed to get the party ready for next year’s Scottish Parliament elections is taking place.

Saying he was “going to do my bit of making sure the SNP is in a fit state to win the election”, Mr Swinney added: “We’re back in business.

“I’m really pleased with the election results that we’re now delivering on the ground. Opinion polls are healthy for us, the party’s in good heart, the party is in great heart, and I’m very optimistic.”

While Labour had been leading in the polls in Scotland following last summer’s general election victory, a fall in support for Sir Keir Starmer’s party has put the SNP on top again.

If Mr Swinney was to win next May, it would be the fifth consecutive Scottish Parliament election victory for his party.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, he said: “I’m very, very pleased with where the SNP is. Just now we’ve just … we’re leading in the opinion polls.

“I don’t think people would have suspected that when I became First Minister 11 months ago.”

He also noted recent council by-election successes for the SNP, adding: “We’ve just won two seats from Labour on Glasgow City Council, on top of a secret one in Broxburn, another one in Kilmarnock and another one in Bannockburn in the course of the last few weeks. So, we’re back to winning seats again.

“We went for 22 months without winning a local government by-election and we have just won five seats in 2025 already.

“So, I think, electorally, we’re doing better.”

Candidates for the Holyrood constituencies will be in place by May, the leader added, as he said he had “reorganised our party headquarters, and that’s now on a firm footing”.

He stated: “All the things I said to the party we would do, the heavy lifting that’s required to get ready for 2026, is all happening.

“We’re building up and working very hard to win in 2026, which is what I intend to do.”