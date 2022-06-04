Police have carried out a “controlled explosion” in Trafalgar Square this morning, just hours before thousands of revellers were set to gather at Party at The Palace.

Images and footage on social media showed the central London site taped off with officers redirecting cars and people away from the area prior to 11am.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a controlled explosion took place after a report from a member of the public about a suspicious vehicle on Friday morning.

Officers said the incident was not terrorism related and no further action will take place. Pictures from the scene show officers taking towing away a vehicle. The fire brigade also attended the scene.

Trafalgar Square has now reopened, but police will remain on the scene.

A tweet from MPS Westminster said: “Police attended a report from a member of the public at 09:22hrs of a suspicious vehicle in Trafalgar Square.

“This was investigated and after police took action we have no further concern. This was not terrorism related.”

