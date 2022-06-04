Jubliee – live: Controlled explosion in Trafalgar Square ahead of Party at the Palace
Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Cardiff, Wales ahead of jubilee concert
A controlled explosion by police took place in Trafalgar Square, London this morning after a suspicious vehicle was found in the area.
The busy square was briefly evacuated ahead of platinum jubilee celebrations but it is now being reopned, the car has been removed and the Metropolitan Police have told The Independent it was a “false alarm.”
The Queen will not attend the Epsom Derby today after also missing the platinum jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that her Majesty is expected to watch the major sporting event on television at Windsor Castle, after experiencing “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities on Thursday.
It comes after the Archbishop of York has praised the Queen for her “staunch constancy” as well as continuing to be faithful to the pledges she made when ascending to the throne, during a historic platinum jubilee service.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Cardiff, Wales today ahead of a jubilee concert at Cardiff Castle while Prince Edward and wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex will visit Northern Ireland for festivites.
Stars and members of the royal family will take to the stage for the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert, aired live from 7.30pm outside Buckingham Palace in celebration of the Queen’s 70-year reign.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet, also celebrates her first birthday today at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor.
‘Controlled explosion’ at Trafalgar Square
Police carried out a controlled explosion in Trafalgar Square, London this morning after a suspicious vehicle had been found in the area.
The public were evacuated from the location ahead of busy jubilee celebrations throughout central London today, but the square is now being reopened.
Police remain on the scene.
A representative from the Metropolitan Police told The Independent it was a “false alarm” and the car has since been removed.
What time does the Platinum Jubilee concert start and how can I watch it?
As a part of today’s platinum jubilee celebrations, the BBC is holding a Platinum Party At The Palace concert, which will see a range of famous famous perform.
Around 22,000 people are set to attend the event, including 10,000 members of the public who won tickets in the public ballot, which closed on 23 March. Over 7,500 tickets were designated for key workers, members of the armed forces, volunteers and charities.
The concert will include performances from Queen with Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Duran Duran, Hans Zimmer and Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder.
The Platinum Party At The Palace is set to take place outside Buckingham Palace at 7.30pm.
For those who were unable to get tickets, the concert is being broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2.
Tom Murray has more details.
Police briefly evacuate Trafalgar Square after “incident"
Police briefly evacuated Trafalgar Square this morning ahead of further jubilee celebrations.
The Metropolitan Police said they were on scene at 11.06am and warned people not to travel to the area.
At 11.16am, they said the “incident” had concluded and the square will “reopen in due course.”
The details of the incident are not yet known.
Prince Edward and Sophie visiting Belfast, Northern Ireland
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex are visiting Belfast, Northern Ireland today as a part of ongoing jubilee celebrations.
The Earl and Countess will join members of the public at a 1950s-themed celebration on Royal Avenue in the city and will meet groups of performers, including the Belfast Busking Band.
They are also set to hear stories of the city’s diverse communities over the last 70 years, which will be explored through fashion, photography, music and dance.
Prince Edward will go on to meet older members of the local community, brought together by Age Friendly Belfast to share their memories and experiences, while the Countess will join in with special jubilee craft activities - including making crowns and corgis with school children - before viewing a showcase of fashion through the ages.
The couple will also try a local delicacy, the Belfast Bap, will visit stalls at the Retro Jubilee Market and watch a community dance performance that celebrates the last seven decades.
The royal couple will then travel to their second engagement in the region, thought to be in Bangor, on Saturday afternoon.
Additional reporting by PA
People gather on Mall ahead of Party at the Palace
People have begun to gather on the Mall leading up to Buckingham Palace, London ahead of this evening’s jubilee concert.
The Party at the Palace will see stars such as Queen with Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys and Duran Duran perform.
Other famous faces such as David Attenborough and Emma Raducanu are also expected to be in attendance.
Buckingham Palace have not confirmed the Queen’s attendance as Her Majesty has already pulled out of today’s Epsom Derby due to experiencing “discomfort” after Thursday’s celebrations.
But, Prince Charles and Prince William will reportedly take the stage to deliver personal messages on behalf of and to the Queen.
Best moments from Friday’s jubilee celebrations
On Friday, we saw members of the royal family, leading politicians and other famous famous come together at St Paul’s cathedral for a historic service of thanksgiving in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
While the Queen herself was not in attendance due to experiencing “discomfort” following Thursday’s busy day of events, she watched the service on television from Windsor Castle.
Meghan Markle returned to the UK after two years, accompanied by husband Prince Harry and other notable attendees of the service included Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Thousands attend Sandringham jubilee party
Thousands of people attended a large jubilee party in the parkland of the royal Sandringham Estate on Friday.
Fans held tea parties, donned jubilee-themed clothing and waved union jacket flags as they were treated to performances by the Military Wives Choir and Welsh opera singer, Katherine Jenkins OBE.
Birthday wishes for Lilibet posted by royal family on Twitter
Members of the royal family have shared birthday messages for Lilibet, who turns one today.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Queen and Buckingham Palace all posted well-wishes on Twitter.
Lilibet - whose full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor - was born in California, US and she met her great-grandmother, the Queen, for the first time this weekend.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to have a quiet celebration for their daughter’s birthday at their former home of Frogmore Cottage, Windsor.
Edward and Sophie to visit to Northern Ireland
Prince Edward and wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex will visit Northern Ireland today as a part of ongoing celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
They will reportedly meet children in Belfast and Bangor who are taking part in street performances as well as art and craft sessions in the region.
Will and Kate visit Cardiff for jubilee concert
Prince William and Kate Middleton are due to appear in Cardiff today ahead of a platinum jubilee concert at Cardiff Castle.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet with the performers and crew behind the event, which will feature performers such as Bonnie Tyler and will be hosted by Aled Jones and Shan Cothi.
The events organisers have partnered with Shelter Cymru to help raise awareness for homelessness in Wales.
It is a separate event to this evening’s Party at the Palace, which will be broadcasted live by the BBC from Buckingham Palace from 7.30pm. This event will see stars such as Queen with Adam Lambert and Alicia Keys perform.
Prince William and Prince Charles are also expected to take to the stage to deliver personal tributes to the Queen.
