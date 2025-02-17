Shirley Ballas and Julia Bradbury urge women to take up breast cancer checks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, together with broadcasters Julia Bradbury and Victoria Derbyshire, is calling for more women to attend breast cancer screening.

In a series of personal letters and videos for a new NHS campaign, the trio urge women to get screened for the disease, which is much more treatable if caught early.

NHS figures show more than four in 10 (46.3%) women invited for the first time to be screened ignore their letter, while fewer than two thirds of all eligible women attended screening within six months of invitation in 2022/23.

The new campaign – supported by Breast Cancer Now and Cancer Research UK – launches with a new advert across TV, radio and online.

I think it’s vital to be vigilant ladies, make sure you get to your appointment Shirley Ballas

In her letter to all women invited for NHS breast screening, Ballas said: “I am 64 years old, and I am in pretty good health.

“I believe that everybody should go for their breast screening, as I’ve had many scares when it’s come to various other cancers.

“It’s extremely important that every woman saves the date when their breast screening letter comes through the door. Make it a priority.

“So many times we leave things because we’re too busy with our lives. We don’t always want to get things done there and then.

“I think it’s vital to be vigilant, ladies, make sure you get to your appointment.

“And, of course, routinely do your self-checking, and if you find any little lump or other changes, get yourself off to the doctor immediately.

I discovered a lump, I got checked and it was cancer. A lump doesn't always mean you have cancer, but my lump was cancerous Julia Bradbury

“But remember, you don’t need any symptoms at all to go for a screening – as it can detect cancer before you can even feel it.

“It might just save your life.”

In her letter, Bradbury said the sooner breast cancer is detected, the better the outcomes and the more effective the treatment can be.

She added: “Not being screened doesn’t mean the cancer goes away.

“I know from personal experience that it’s always better to know.

“I discovered a lump, I got checked and it was cancer. A lump doesn’t always mean you have cancer, but my lump was cancerous.

“If I hadn’t been diagnosed, I may not be here today. So I’m asking you to please take up this important invitation, even if you have no symptoms.”

When I was diagnosed, I thought I wouldn’t get to see my two little boys grow up (then aged eight and 11) Victoria Derbyshire

According to the NHS, thousands more breast cancers could be detected earlier in England if more women were screened.

If screening attendance could be improved to 80% of those eligible in 2025/26, nearly a million more women (around 925,000) could be screened, compared to 2022/23, it said.

This would mean an extra 7,500 breast cancers detected at an earlier stage, when they are more treatable.

In her letter, Derbyshire said she has undergone screening multiple times and found it painless.

She added: “My motivation was to make sure any irregularities were picked up – because the earlier breast cancer is detected, the greater the chance of survival.

“When I was diagnosed, I thought I wouldn’t get to see my two little boys grow up (then aged eight and 11). I thought I wouldn’t get to grow old with my partner Mark.

“I’m still here thanks to the skill of the NHS – 2025 will be 10 years since I was diagnosed. Breast screening might just help save your life. Please go.”

We're absolutely thrilled at NHS England’s announcement today that they’re funding the first-ever breast screening awareness campaign to encourage more women to attend breast screening when invited Claire Rowney, Breast Cancer Now

A survey of 2,000 women for the campaign found almost 40% rarely or never talk about breast screening with their female friends and family, and almost a quarter (24%) said they would not attend if they did not already have symptoms like a lump.

More than a fifth (21%) said embarrassment at being topless in front of someone would prevent them from attending, while 18.5% are concerned about screening being painful.

However, 83.2% overall said they would attend breast screening if they were invited.

NHS national cancer director, Dame Cally Palmer, said: “Breast screening detects breast cancers earlier and saves lives – but we know for many women there can be lots of reasons why they might be reluctant to come forward, or why it’s not top of the priority list in their very busy lives.

“That’s why the NHS has today launched its first-ever campaign to support more women to make the most of breast screening and to address some of the misgivings and misconceptions they might have.

“We hope that by hearing other women’s stories, it will reassure them and remind them why screening is so important.”

Claire Rowney, chief executive of Breast Cancer Now, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled at NHS England’s announcement today that they’re funding the first-ever breast screening awareness campaign to encourage more women to attend breast screening when invited.”