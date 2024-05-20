Watch live: Julian Assange to find out if he has lost extradition battle to US

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live outside the High Court in London on Monday, 20 May, as Julian Assange is expected to find out if he has lost his battle to prevent his extradition to the US.

The WikiLeaks founder, 52, faces prosecution over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information after the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

Mr Assange was taken to Belmarsh prison five years ago, after being dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London where he had stayed for seven years while trying to avoid extradition.

Joe Biden said he is “considering” dropping the prosecution of the Australian journalist.

Back in February, Mr Assange's lawyers requested permission to challenge a judge’s dismissal of the majority of his case to prevent his extradition.

The next month, Dame Victoria Sharp and Mr Justice Johnson dismissed the majority of Mr Assange’s legal arguments but added that unless assurances were given by the US he would be able to bring an appeal on three grounds.

The assurances are that Mr Assange would be protected by and allowed to rely on the First Amendment – assuring freedom of speech in the US – that he is not “prejudiced at trial” because of his nationality, and that the death penalty is not imposed.

The two judges later confirmed that the US had provided an assurance and scheduled today's hearing - which begins at 10:30am - where it is expected lawyers for the US and Mr Assange will present arguments about the assurances.

If judges find the assurances to be satisfactory, Mr Assange's bid for a final UK appeal is expected to be refused and his extradition ordered.

If they find the assurances unsatisfactory, Mr Assange will be permitted to bring his High Court appeal.