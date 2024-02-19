Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Many people will be called upon to be jurors for a criminal trial at some point in their lives.

Known as jury service in the UK, it is a legal obligation for all citizens, with origins as far back as the 12th century.

Jurors are selected from the electoral register at random, with summons sent to home addresses by HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCS). If you are sent a letter, you must reply within seven days. You will then join a jury of 12 people, tasked with deciding the outcome of a criminal trial.

If you are not registered to vote – meaning your name is not on the electoral register – then you cannot technically be selected for jury service under the current selection method.

Do you get paid for jury service?

You do not get paid for jury service. However, you can claim money for lost earnings, as well as expenses for food and travel.

Whatever your employment status, you can usually claim up to £64.95 a day to help cover the loss of your earnings and any care or childcare arrangements you may need to make. You can also typically claim up to £5.71 for food, and expenses for travel to and from court.

If you receive benefits or financial support, you will continue to receive this for the first eight weeks of your service. After this, the court will provide you with a loss of earnings form.

The government provides a calculator to figure out exactly what you can claim.

How long does jury service last?

Jury service usually lasts up to 10 working days. Jury staff will let you know if the trial is likely to last longer than 10 days. If the trial is shorter than 10 days, you may be asked to be a juror on other trials.

You will usually need to be at court from 10am to 5:30pm, Monday to Friday. You need to arrive early on your first day.

Can you take time off work?

If you are employed, your employer must let you have time off work. However, they can request to delay your service if your absence will severely impact their business.

If your employer does not allow you to take time off work for jury service, you have grounds to complain to an employment tribunal. If you’re sacked because you do jury service, you may be able to claim unfair dismissal.

Can you opt out of jury service?

You can request your jury service is deferred or to be excused from it entirely. To do either, you must write to the HMCS explaining your reason. However, your request can be refused..

You can also request a deferment for a number of reasons. For instance, if you’re having an operation, sitting an exam, have been refused time off work, or have a holiday booked. Your service will be moved to a date within the next 12 months, and you can suggest dates that work for you in your request.

In exceptional circumstances when you are unable to carry out jury service at any point in the next 12 months, you can request to be excused. Reasons might include a serious illness or disability, being a full-time carer or being a new parent. You can also be asked to be excused if you’ve done jury service in the last two years.

If HMCS rejects your request, you have the option to appeal. However, refusing to attend jury service without permission is a criminal offence, and you could be fined up to £1,000.