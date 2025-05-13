Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The lengthy wait for a new archbishop of Canterbury to lead the Church of England has been branded “staggering” in comparison to the Catholic Church’s speedy election of a new pope.

Conservative MP Martin Vickers said there is a desperate need for a replacement for Justin Welby, who announced he would quit in November and formally stepped down in January.

Technically, the King is head of the Church of England, but the person holding the role of archbishop of Canterbury is the most senior bishop and is the spiritual leader of the Church and the worldwide Anglican Communion.

Speaking during a Westminster Hall debate on Tuesday, Mr Vickers referred to the election of the new Pope Leo XIV – who was announced on Thursday after a secret conclave meeting which lasted just over 24 hours, meaning the Catholic Church had a leader in place less than three weeks after the death of Pope Francis.

open image in gallery Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, currently the most senior bishop in the CofE, will vote on the next Archibishop of Canterbury ( PA )

Mr Vickers said: “Perhaps the Catholic Church have got something to teach the Church of England in the speed that they appoint their head.

“We desperately need a head of the Church of England at this time, and that it takes a year to come up with a candidate is staggering.”

His comments came as the Church of England revealed who would be responsible for selecting the new archbishop.

The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, currently the most senior bishop in the Church, will be among the voting members alongside Bishop of Norwich, Graham Usher, the church’s lead on the environment.

Mr Cottrell has come under criticism for his handling of a historic case of sexual abuse involving priest David Tudor. He said he was “deeply sorry” about the case, but said he had “acted immediately” and faced down calls to resign.

open image in gallery White smoke rises from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel indicating that the College of Cardinals have elected a new Pope during their fourth vote on the second day of their secret conclave on May 8, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. ( Getty )

It had already been confirmed that the commission would be chaired by Lord Evans of Weardale – a former director-general of the MI5 security service.

Candidates for the new archbishop must be at least 30 years old, and generally younger than 70. A nomination can only be made if it has received the support of at least two-thirds of the total number of CNC voting members in a secret ballot.

The commission is expected to have its first meeting later this month, followed by at least two further meetings in July and September.

Church members who will also have voting rights include a chartered accountant, a retired university lecturer, and a former law reporter.

International members of the commission also include an industrial engineer and lay minister from Buenos Aires, Argentina, the Anglican archbishop of Jerusalem, and a Māori priest.

It is expected there could be an announcement on a nomination for the 106th archbishop of Canterbury by autumn – a year after Mr Welby announced his resignation.

He said in November 2024 that he was to stand down following failures in handling a Church abuse scandal involving barrister and Christian camp leader John Smyth – thought to be the most prolific abuser associated with the Church.

open image in gallery Justin Welby stood down following a report into the abuses of Christian camp leader John Smyth ( BBC )

More than 11,000 people took part in February and March in a public consultation for the next archbishop of Canterbury – aimed at giving people the chance to influence the future of leadership within the Church, by submitting both names and the qualities they think are required.

Lord Evans said: “Helping to choose the next Archbishop of Canterbury is both a great responsibility and a privilege.

“The Crown Nominations Commission understands the weight of this important decision and we pray for God’s hand on the process.

“I thank those who have taken part in the public consultation across the country and the Anglican Communion, helping us to establish the gifts, skills and qualities required in the next Archbishop.”