Kate Garraway’s return to Good Morning Britain confirmed days after husband’s funeral

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kate Garraway will be back on TV screens presenting GMB on Monday - three days after her husband Derek Draper’s funeral.

The much-loved GMB presenter is set to give a live interview to the show from her house and will join her co-host Ben Shepard towards the end of the week, as reported by The Sun.

Her beloved Derek Draper passed away on 3 January after an agonising four-year battle with Covid at the age of 56. She has reportedly told friends she hopes to keep busy with work as she grieves.

A source told The Sun: “Kate has had an incredibly rough past couple of months, and it has taken its toll mentally and physically.

“But she is a workhorse, and journalism, being on live TV, runs through her blood - it’s what she knows and loves.”

Mourners gathered in a heartwarming celebration of life yesterday at the same church Draper and Garraway married 18 years ago, the Church of St Mary The Virgin in Primrose Hill, north-west London.

GMB’s Kate Garraway with Derek Draper

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, musician Sir Elton John and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among the high-profile figures attending the funeral.

Garraway, 56, was wearing a long black coat and pearl necklace and carrying a candle, and was joined by their children, Darcey and Billy.

Former political lobbyist-turned-psychologist Draper married the Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter at the same church in September 2005.

Myleene Klass leaves following the funeral service of Derek Draper at St Mary the Virgin church in Primrose (PA)

Their daughter, Darcey, acted as a pall bearer when the coffin, covered with purple and white flowers, made its way out of the church.

Draper fell seriously ill during the early part of the pandemic in March 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before he was discharged.

He died on January 3 aged 56 after suffering long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus.

A key figure in the early years of New Labour in the 1990s, Draper was a former researcher for Lord Peter Mandelson.

Former Labour MPs such as Lord Mandelson and Ed Balls - who also now works as a GMB presenter - paid their respects and Sir Tony gave a speech during the eulogies.

Mourners also included shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband, Sir Tony’s wife Cherie Blair and former Number 10 director of communications Alastair Campbell.

Draper set up the Progress organisation with Liam Byrne, who went on to become a Labour MP, and was also an author.

Elton John departs after the funeral mass of Derek Draper at St Mary the Virgin Church, on February 2, 2024 in London, Englan (Getty Images)

He wrote the book Blair’s Hundred Days which chronicled some of Sir Tony’s first year as prime minister, along with Life Support: A Survival Guide For The Modern Soul.

Sir Elton, who attended the funeral with his husband David Furnish and had offered comfort to Garraway and Draper through his illness, held the order of service in his hands as he exited the church.

He also sang his ballad Skyline Pigeon - which contains the lyrics “fly away, skyline pigeon fly, towards the dreams, you’ve left so very far behind” - in tribute to Draper.

The hymns sung include Lord Of The Dance by Sydney Carter and psalm 23 The Lord’s My Shepherd. A choir also performed songs in this order: Gospel Acclamation Alleluia, Alleluia!, Sanctus And Benedictus, Agnus Dei, God Be In My Head by Sir Henry Walford Davies and canticle Nunc Dimittis.

GMB stars Charlotte Hawkins, Ben Shephard, Richard Madeley, Alex Beresford, Rob Rinder, Susanna Reid, Sean Fletcher and Richard Arnold also attended the funeral.

Singer and TV presenter Myleene Klass, who has previously stepped in to host Garraway‘s radio show, and actress Tina Hobley, who has been on Holby City and presented on Smooth Radio, were also among at the service.

Sir Elton had previously invited Draper and Garraway to be guests of honour at his Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert at London’s O2 Arena last year.

Garraway told her Smooth Radio listeners in April 2023 that Sir Elton had been “so supportive” of her family since her husband fell ill.

TV presenter Fiona Phillips and This Morning editor Martin Frizell, who both worked on the former ITV morning programme GMTV, and former GMB star Piers Morgan, were also in attendance on Friday.

The Independent has approached ITV for comment.