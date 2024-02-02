Elton John and Keir Starmer attend funeral of Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sir Elton John, Keir Starmer, Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard are among the mourners who have begun arriving for the funeral of Derek Draper, the husband of TV presenter Kate Garraway, following his death last month.

Garraway, 56, confirmed that her “darling husband” Draper had died from a cardiac arrest, following an agonising, four-year battle with long Covid, on 5 January.

Draper fell seriously ill during the early part of the pandemic in March 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before he was discharged. He died on 3 January at the age of 56.

The musician was seen arriving for the funeral at the the Church of St Mary The Virgin in Primrose Hill, north west London, on Friday (2 February). Labour party leader Starmer, Reid and Shephard, who work alongside Garraway as a presenter on Good Morning Britain, all wore black for the sombre occasion.

Garraway and Draper married at the church in September 2005.

Speaking on behalf of his friend, Shephard previously said Garraway and her children – Darcey and Billy – were in the “next stages” of grieving for Draper in an update on 11 January.

Sir Elton John arrives for Derek Draper’s funeral in north London (PA)

He told GMB viewers that Garraway was beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and support for her family as they navigated a world without Draper – who she was married to for 18 years.

TalkTV presenter Piers Morgan, who previously praised his “heroic” friend Garraway’s “commitment, dedication and loyalty” through Draper’s illness, was also in attendance.

Garraway, 56, often provided health updates about her husband on the ITV morning programme and fronted two documentaries on the channel about how the family’s life changed following his illness.

Susanna Reid attends Derek Draper’s funeral service (PA)

Garraway confirmed she would take a leave of absence from her presenting roles, including on GMB, after Draper’s death.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The presenter, who hosts GMB and her own show on Smooth Radio, plans to return to work in the future, according to the PA news agency.

Labour leader Keir Starmer arrives for the service (PA)

Garraway announced that Draper, who contracted Covid-19 during the early days of the pandemic, had died after becoming “critically ill” early in December last year.

In a statement shared on Instagram, she wrote:“I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away,” she wrote. “As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

Ben Shephard at Derek Draper’s funeral (Getty Images)

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed. Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support.

“Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life,” she wrote.

Additional reporting on wires