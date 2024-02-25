Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Broadcaster Kate McCann has revealed she woke up on her bathroom floor at 4am after her drink was spiked by “a group of brazen men” at a London bar.

The Times Radio host said she and her friends were targeted by a group of men who were “so brazen” they “didn’t care who saw”.

Ms McCann, 35, said she and her colleagues had ordered their drinks and started moving to their table when one of her co-workers spotted the group.

She told her Sunday morning politics show: “A friend of mine, a colleague, said ‘I think I just saw someone try to put something in our drinks, and at that point I’d already taken a sip, but we thought, right it was only one sip. Maybe it wasn’t in my drink, I’m sure it will be fine.”

They put all their drinks back at the bar and asked for fresh drinks but unfortunately, it was too late.

The journalist said: “Even though I’d only had a sip, it became clear about 20 minutes or so later that I started to feel quite strange.

“I felt very hot, just didn’t feel right. I went to the loo and I couldn’t focus. I couldn’t sit straight, I couldn’t stand straight and I couldn’t really see.”

The broadcaster said she managed to book an Uber and get herself home but said she did not “remember that car journey.”

She added: “I suspect I wasn’t awake for it. And I don’t remember getting into the house. I woke up at 4 o’clock in the morning on the floor in my bathroom.”

Ms McCann said: “It was a really horrible experience actually. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody. But what’s really interesting is, I tweeted about it last night and I was just looking through the number of people who’ve replied to that saying, “it’s happened to me”.

“Or actually, what’s really surprised me is, “It’s happened to my son or my husband”. Quite a lot of men it seems to happen to.”

In a post on X, she wrote: “It was awful and I was lucky. Still don’t understand why they did it. It’s SO scarily common.”

She also described the powerful effects of being spiked, saying: “The one thing I would say about whether people get confused about just being too drunk is that being spiked feels nothing like being drunk - even really really drunk.

“It’s a totally different and really horrid feeling which you know isn’t just alcohol. Like being out of your body.”