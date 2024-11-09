Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The Princess of Wales is making a steady return to royal duties following what has been one of the most tumultuous years of her life.

In March, Kate confirmed she had been diagnosed with an unknown form of cancer. What followed was a nine-month battle as she underwent “preventative chemotherapy”. She endured intense online speculation in the weeks leading up to the public announcement and has largely stayed out of the spotlight since.

Her diagnosis came in the same year as the King was also diagnosed with cancer. Her husband Prince William has spoken candidly about the royal family’s major health scares, saying 2024 has “probably been the hardest year in my life” and a “dreadful” experience.

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that she is to make an appearance at both the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday and the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

Though she has made a small number of appearances this year, the weekend marks the first time she has carried out two consecutive days of public official engagements since the start of the year.

Here is a full timeline of Kate’s health journey in 2024 so far:

The Princess of Wales recently announced she had completed her course of chemotherapy ( PA Wire )

16 January, Tuesday

The Princess’s tough year began in January when she was secretly admitted to The London Clinic for abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace revealed the princess had “planned abdominal surgery” and estimated that she would spend the next 10 to 14 days in hospital.

It was said she would be stepping back from her duties until Easter to recover. The Prince of Wales also stepped back from his work to support his wife and young children.

The princess was said to be “doing well” in the immediate aftermath of the operation. Specifics about the nature of the operation were, and remain, private.

William drives away from The London Clinic where Kate was staying ( PA Archive )

29 January, Monday

The princess was discharged.

5 February, Monday

Prince William returned to duty.

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. The Palace clarified that while undisclosed in its form, the monarch does not have prostate cancer, although the disease was found during his prostate procedure.

The king stepped back from his public-facing duties as he began his treatment.

7 February, Wednesday

The Prince of Wales thanked well-wishers for their support amid the family’s health troubles. At this point, it was believed that the Princess of Wales was merely recovering from her abdominal surgery.

4 March, Monday

The princess was photographed by paparazzi for the first time since her operation. She was being driven near Windsor Castle by her mother, Carole Middleton.

A day later, a claim that the princess would undertake the Colonel’s Review ahead of the Trooping the Colour in June was removed from the army’s website.

10 March, Sunday

Kensington Palace shared a picture of the princess with her three children to celebrate Mother’s Day. It was accompanied by the following message: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

On the same day, the picture was removed by major photo agencies after it emerged that it had been manipulated.

The picture was removed by major photo agencies after it emerged that it has been manipulated ( Prince of Wales/Kensington Palace/PA Wire )

11 March, Monday

The princess personally apologised for the “confusion” caused by the photograph, and described herself as an “amateur photographer” who does occasionally “experiment” with editing.

16 March, Tuesday

A picture of a woman claimed to be the Princess of Wales near a Windsor farm shop was published by The Sun.

19 March, Tuesday

A breach report was filed with the UK privacy and data protection watchdog following claims that a staff member at the London Clinic attempted to access Kate’s private medical information.

22 March, Friday

Kensington Palace released a video of the princess announcing she had been diagnosed with cancer. She asked the public for privacy as she began a course of preventative chemotherapy.

Kate said: “It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

Kensington Palace released a video of the princess announcing she had been diagnosed with cancer ( Independent TV )

18 April, Thursday

Prince William returned to work again after a brief Easter break, which he spent with his family. His engagements included a visit to a London food waste charity, Surplus to Supper, in Sunbury-on-Thames and a London youth centre.

10 May, Friday

The Prince of Wales provided a welcome update on his wife’s health and said she is “doing well”.

13 June, Friday

Kate announced her return to public life at Trooping the Colour and said in a statement that while she was progressing, she was “not out of the woods yet”.

Kate made her first public appearance after announcing her diagnosis at Trooping the Colour ( PA Wire )

15 June, Saturday

The Princess of Wales made a welcome return to public life at Trooping the Colour, appearing with her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

14 July, Saturday

Kate made a second public appearance at Wimbledon and received a standing ovation as she presented the Men’s Final trophy to Carlos Alcaraz.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte pictured in the royal box at Wimbledon ( PA Wire )

11 August, Sunday

The Prince and Princess of Wales appeared in a joint video to congratulate Team GB on their performance at the Paris Olympics.

25 August, Sunday

The royal family, including the princess, began their summer break at the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. It was believed to be the furthest Kate has travelled since her cancer diagnosis.

8 September, Sunday

It was reported the princess could make her next public appearance on Remembrance Sunday and host her annual Christmas carol concert.

9 September, Monday

Kensington Palace released a video of the Wales family reflecting on the past nine months, and the princess revealed that she has finally finished her cancer treatment.

She added to others with cancer: “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand.”

Kensington Palace released a video of the Wales family reflecting on the past nine months ( PA Wire )

17 September, Tuesday

The princess returned to work at Windsor Castle, turning her focus to her Early Years work.

The Court Circular read: “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle.”

The meeting likely concerned the Shaping Us campaign that aims to raise the profile of the importance of early childhood development and the impact it can have later in life.

This marked the princess’s third royal engagement of the year and her first work engagement.

24 September, Tuesday

Kate met aides to begin planning her annual Christmas carol service.

The Princess was mentioned in the Court Circular after holding a meeting at Windsor Castle about the event, with aides and members of her Royal Foundation.

The service will be held at Westminster Abbey for the fourth year running and will be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve.

2 October, Wednesday

Kate met and embraced an aspiring photographer with a rare and aggressive form of cancer after inviting the teenager to take pictures at investitures at Windsor Castle.

The princess made a surprise visit with William to meet the bereaved families of the Southport stabbing victims ( AP )

10 October, Thursday

The princess made a surprise visit with William to meet the bereaved families of the Southport stabbing victims.

The unannounced trip to Merseyside was William and Kate’s first joint official outing since the princess’s course of chemotherapy cancer treatment ended in the summer.

8 November, Friday

Buckingham Palace announced Kate is to make an appearance at both the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.

It marks the first time she will carry out two consecutive days of public official engagements since the start of the year.