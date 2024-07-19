Support truly

A palace insider has claimed that the Princess of Wales is likely to remain out of the public eye for the foreseeable future as she continues her cancer treatment.

Kate, 42, made a welcome return to duty at last month’s Trooping the Colour, but admitted that she was not “out of the woods yet” in her battle against an undisclosed form of the disease.

Following her return, there was some doubt about whether or not she would appear at Wimbledon to present the trophies in her capacity as patron of the All England Club.

But after failing to attend Prince William’s charity polo match last Friday, which she attended in 2023, the princess was feeling well enough to take her place in the Royal Box on Sunday.

She attended the final day of the tournament with Princess Charlotte, nine, and was greeted by a standing ovation in Centre Court.

Now, Robert Jobson, the author of the upcoming Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, has said that while she will be back to full duty in due course, the experience of cancer has changed her perspective on life.

He told PEOPLE: “Before, she used to live her life by the calendar, and now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after.

“She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things.”

It is believed that Kate wore purple to Wimbledon in solidarity with others affected by cancer. ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

According to a palace insider cited by Vanity Fair, the princess is now on a summer break, but the Wales family are not expected to travel abroad this year as a result of her treatment.

They are, however, expected to join King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral early next month.

It is believed that the remainder of the family’s summer break will be spent at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

A palace insider added to PEOPLE: “She won’t have to be on centre stage.

“Being with her family and just being herself will give her energy. There will be plenty of time to focus on her recovery.”

Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the 2024 Trooping the Colour. ( PA Wire )

But while Kate is believed to have stepped back from public life to once again focus on her recovery, she did provide an update on her work yesterday, celebrating the new gardens at London’s Natural History Museum, where she is patron.

Kate during a visit to the Natural History Museum in 2021 (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA) ( PA Archive )

Alluding to her ongoing illness, she wrote in a statement: “I am hugely supportive of the Museum’s commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world.

“I know the power of nature to support our development and well-being, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy.

“I hope these gardens will be inspiring and transformative for the thousands of people who visit.”