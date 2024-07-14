Support truly

Kate Middleton has been pictured arriving at Wimbledon for the men’s single final in her second public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March.

The princess, who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, will present the trophy to the winner of the final on Sunday in the clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

She arrived at the tennis tournament in SW19 less than an hour before the final was due to begin on Sunday afternoon with her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Kate, who has been undergoing chemotherapy, made her first public appearance since announcing her diagnosis in March at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London last month.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales, president of the Football Association, will be in Berlin to attend England’s Euro 2024 final against Spain later on Sunday.

( Getty )

Actors Tom Cruise, Zendaya and Hugh Jackman were among the celebrities who attended the Wimbledon’s Centre Court on Saturday as Czech player Krejcikova fought off Italian Jasmine Paolini to claim a 6-2 2-6 6-4 victory in the women’s singles championship.

Kate did not attend the women’s final and Wimbledon chairwoman, Debbie Jevans, presented the trophy to Krejcikova on her behalf.

Earlier in the tournament, the princess paid tribute to double champion Sir Andy Murray saying he should be “so very proud” after he missed out on a final match at Wimbledon.

In a personally-signed message on social media, Kate wrote: “An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andy_murray. On behalf of all of us, thank you! C.”

Sir Andy was due to play mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu but the former US Open champion pulled out of the clash, citing stiffness in her right wrist.

The princess visited the championships several times last year and presented Alcaraz with his first Wimbledon trophy after watching him battle with Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final.

On Friday, Kate missed a charity polo match as William took to the field to raise funds for good causes at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park.

In a statement released last month, the princess revealed she was making good progress but was “not out of the woods yet” and had “good days and bad days” as she continued her treatment.