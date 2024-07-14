✕ Close Djokovic on his 'incredible' journey and facing Alcaraz in final

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet again in the Wimbledon men’s final in a rematch of last year’s five-set epic on Centre Court. Alcaraz edged a thriller to win Wimbledon for the first time but Djokovic will be out for revenge as he looks to equal Roger Federer’s Wimbledon record of eight men’s titles and move ahead on his own with 25 grand slam singles titles.

Alcaraz, 21, is now a three-time grand slam champion and is bidding to add the Wimbledon title to his French Open won last month. The Spaniard is the favourite against seven-time champion Djokovic, who made a stunning recovery from knee surgery to reach a 10th Wimbledon final. At 37, Djokovic is aiming to become the oldest men’s champion in the Open era.

Last year’s final was one of the greatest ever played at Wimbledon and the rematch promises more drama ahead of the Euro 2024 final tonight. Djokovic and Alcaraz are also playing for record prize money, while the trophy will be presented by the Princess of Wales.

Elsewhere, Britain’s Alfie Hewett will be aiming to win the wheelchair singles title for the first time, as well defending the doubles title with Gordon Reid. Barbora Krejecikova won the women’s singles title yesterday after a three-set win over Jasmine Paolini, while British hopeful Henry Patten won the men’s doubles alongside partner Harri Heliovaara.

Follow all the latest scores and match updates from the Wimbledon men’s final below: