Watch: Princess Kate announces she has cancer in video message

The Princess of Wales has announced she has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a video statement released on Friday 22 March, Kate confirmed that tests after her abdominal surgery in January found cancer had been present and that she has been advised by her medical team to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” the princess said.

Kate added that she is “getting stronger every day” and that having the Prince of Wales by her side is a “great source of comfort and reassurance”.