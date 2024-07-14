Novak Djokovic gives verdict on crushing Wimbledon final defeat by Carlos Alcaraz

Support truly

Novak Djokovic hailed Carlos Alcaraz’s “complete tennis” after a straight-sets beating in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz dominated his opponent to win 6-2 6-2 7-6(4) on Centre Court and claim back-to-back Wimbledon titles and his fourth grand slam at only 21 years old.

Djokovic managed to save three Championship points at the end of the third set, forcing a tie-break, but it was not enough to stop Alcaraz, as the 37-year-old’s wait for a 25th grand slam went on.

Asked what it was like facing an on-fire Alcaraz, Djokovic responded: “He was definitely very hot today. It’s obviously not the result I wanted, in the first two sets my level wasn’t up to par. But credit to Carlos, he played very complete tennis, from the back of the court, serve... I tried to push him, I saved three match points to extend the match a little bit, but it wasn’t meant to be.

“Congratulations, you were absolutely a deserved winner.”

Djokovic was doubtful about even appearing at the All England Club this summer after undergoing surgery only two weeks before the tournament, but recovered to reach his 10th Wimbledon final and sixth in succession.

”I have to be very proud,” he said. “I have a little bit of a disappointment right now, 10 minutes after the final, but when I reflect on the last couple of weeks – last four to five weeks – what I’ve been through, along with my team and family, I have to say that I’m very satisfied.

“Wimbledon has always been a childhood dream of mine. Every time I step on this court it feels like the first time. I’m a child living my childhood dream once again, so thank you.”

Djokovic thanked his coaching team, wife and children, and joked that his son, Stefan, shouldn’t play tennis because it would fray his father’s nerves watching on. “But if you really want to pursue it, I’ll be there for you,” he added.