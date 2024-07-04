Wimbledon 2024 prize money: How much do players earn round-by-round?

Support truly

The total prize money at Wimbledon has reached £50m for the first time ahead of the 2024 Championships.

The winner of the men’s and women’s singles titles will take home a record £2.7m each, with the runner-ups earning £1.4m.

The prize money increases round-by-round, starting from £60,000 for reaching the first round - even if you don’t win.

Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova took home a record £2.35m last year, with the prize money for the men’s and women’s singles champion increasing by almost 15 per cent in 2024.

A total prize fund of £50m includes singles, doubles and wheelchair events and represents an 11.9 increase from last year. Here’s how it breaks down

Men’s and women’s singles

Winner £2,700,000 Runner-up £1,400,000 Semi-finals £715,000 Quarter-finals £375,000 Fourth round £226,000 Third round £143,000 Second round £93,000 First round £60,000

Men’s and women’s doubles (per pair)

Winner £650,000 Runner-up £330,000 Semi-finals £167,000 Quarter-finals £84,000 Third round £42,000 Second round £25,000 First round £15,750

Mixed doubles (per pair)

Winner £130,000 Runner-up £65,000 Semi-finals £33,000 Quarter-finals £17,000 Second round £8,500 First round £4,250

Men’s and women’s wheelchair singles

Winner £65,000 Runner-up £34,000 Semi-finals £23,000 Quarter-finals £15,500 First round £10,000

Quad wheelchair singles

Winner £65,000 Runner-up £34,000 Semi-finals £23,000 Quarter-finals £15,500

Men’s and women’s wheelchair doubles (per pair)

Winner £28,000 Runner-up £14,000 Semi-finals £8,500 Quarter-finals £5,250

Quad wheelchair doubles (per pair)