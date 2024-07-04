Wimbledon 2024 prize money: How much do players earn round-by-round?
The total prize money pool increased for this year’s Championships
The total prize money at Wimbledon has reached £50m for the first time ahead of the 2024 Championships.
The winner of the men’s and women’s singles titles will take home a record £2.7m each, with the runner-ups earning £1.4m.
The prize money increases round-by-round, starting from £60,000 for reaching the first round - even if you don’t win.
Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova took home a record £2.35m last year, with the prize money for the men’s and women’s singles champion increasing by almost 15 per cent in 2024.
A total prize fund of £50m includes singles, doubles and wheelchair events and represents an 11.9 increase from last year. Here’s how it breaks down
Men’s and women’s singles
Winner
£2,700,000
Runner-up
£1,400,000
Semi-finals
£715,000
Quarter-finals
£375,000
Fourth round
£226,000
Third round
£143,000
Second round
£93,000
First round
£60,000
Men’s and women’s doubles (per pair)
Winner
£650,000
Runner-up
£330,000
Semi-finals
£167,000
Quarter-finals
£84,000
Third round
£42,000
Second round
£25,000
First round
£15,750
Mixed doubles (per pair)
Winner
£130,000
Runner-up
£65,000
Semi-finals
£33,000
Quarter-finals
£17,000
Second round
£8,500
First round
£4,250
Men’s and women’s wheelchair singles
Winner
£65,000
Runner-up
£34,000
Semi-finals
£23,000
Quarter-finals
£15,500
First round
£10,000
Quad wheelchair singles
Winner
£65,000
Runner-up
£34,000
Semi-finals
£23,000
Quarter-finals
£15,500
Men’s and women’s wheelchair doubles (per pair)
Winner
£28,000
Runner-up
£14,000
Semi-finals
£8,500
Quarter-finals
£5,250
Quad wheelchair doubles (per pair)
Winner
£28,000
Runner-up
£14,000
Semi-finals
£8,500
