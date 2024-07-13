Support truly

The final day of Wimbledon has arrived as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz once again go head to head for the men’s title on Centre Court.

Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in a five-set thriller in last year’s final to win Wimbledon for the first time in one of the greatest matches in the tournament’s history, and there will be an instant rematch on Sunday afternoon.

Djokovic is out for revenge after making a stunning recovery from knee surgery and is bidding to equal Roger Federer’s Wimbledon record of eight men’s titles and move ahead on his own with 25 grand slam singles titles.

Elsewhere, Britain’s Alfie Hewett has the chance at a Wimbledon double on the final day of the Championships. Hewett will play in the wheelchair singles final bidding to win the tournament for the first time after runner-up finishes in each of the last two years.

He and long-term partner Gordon Reid will then aim to continue his bid for a calendar grand slam in the wheelchair doubles final, after winning the Australian Open and French Open titles this season.

Wimbledon intended order of play - Sunday 14 July

CENTRE COURT - 2:00PM

1. Gentlemen's Singles - Final

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [3] v Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2]

2. Mixed Doubles - Final

Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) / Giuliana Olmos (MEX) v

Jan Zielinski (POL) / Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) [7]

NO.1 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Gentlemen's Wheelchair Singles - Final

Martin De La Puente (ESP) [4] v Alfie Hewett (GBR) [2]

2. Boys' Singles - Final

Mees Rottgering (NED) v Nicolai Budkov Kjaer (NOR) [2]

3. Girls' Singles - Final

Renata Jamrichova (SVK) [1] v Emerson Jones (AUS) [3]

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Quad Wheelchair Singles - Final

Sam Schroder (NED) [1] v Niels Vink (NED) [2]

2. Ladies' Wheelchair Doubles - Final

Yui Kamiji (JPN) / Kgothatso Montjane (RSA) [1]v

Diede De Groot (NED) / Jiske Griffioen (NED) [2]

3. Gentlemen's Wheelchair Doubles - Final

Alfie Hewett (GBR) / Gordon Reid (GBR) [1]v

Takuya Miki (JPN) / Tokito Oda (JPN) [2]

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Ladies' Invitation Doubles - Final

Kim Clijsters (BEL) / Martina Hingis (SUI) v

Ashleigh Barty (AUS) / Casey Dellacqua (AUS)

2. Girls' 14&Under Singles - Final

Jana Kovackova (CZE) v Keisija Berzina (LAT)

3. Boys' Doubles - Final

Alexander Razeghi (USA) / Max Schoenhaus (GER) v

Jan Klimas (CZE) / Jan Kumstat (CZE)

4. Girls' Doubles - Final

Mika Stojsavljevic (GBR) / Mingge Xu (GBR) [7]v

Tyra Caterina Grant (USA) / Iva Jovic (USA) [2]

COURT 18 - 11:00AM

1. Gentlemen's Invitation Doubles - Final

Kevin Anderson (RSA) / Lleyton Hewitt (AUS) v

Bob Bryan (USA) / Mike Bryan (USA)

2. Boys' 14&Under Singles - Final

Takahiro Kawaguchi (JPN) v Jordan Lee (USA)

3. Mixed Invitation Doubles - Final

Mark Woodforde (AUS) / Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) v

Nenad Zimonjic (SRB) / Barbara Schett (AUT)

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is Sunday’s TV schedule?

11:00 -12:30 - Live coverage - BBC Two

11:00 - 21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

13:00 - 18:20 - Live coverage - BBC One

18:20 - 21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

21:55 - 22:55 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two