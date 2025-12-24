Kate and Princess Charlotte perform duet for Christmas carol concert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte have performed together for Kate’s annual Christmas carol concert.

The mother-daughter duo sat together at the piano to play a piece by Scottish composer Erland Cooper last week.

While the Together at Christmas concert was held at Westminster Abbey on December 5, the special pre-recorded performance did not feature at the live event and instead aired as part of the ITV1 screening of the service on Christmas Eve.

For the past five years, Kate has staged her celebration of Christmas, and at the inaugural event, she surprised audiences by accompanying singer-songwriter Tom Walker on piano as he sang his Christmas song, For Those Who Can’t Be Here.

open image in gallery The mother and daughter clearly enjoyed the experience of performing together ( ITV/BBC Studios Events )

For her latest performance, the princess played Cooper’s piece Holm Sound using only her left hand, while Charlotte played with just her right in Windsor Castle’s Inner Hall.

The princess and her daughter have enjoyed playing the piece together at home, and as they performed, footage was shown of guests arriving for the carol service – with the Prince of Wales and Kate watching as their children tied paper chains bearing their names on a “Connection Tree” outside the abbey.

open image in gallery Kate played with her left hand and Charlotte with just her right ( ITV/BBC Studios Events )

The princess also narrated the letter that accompanied every order of service, where she reflected on the Christmas period that reminds us “how deeply our lives are woven together”.

And despite life feeling “fragmented or uncertain” at times, she wrote the festive season “invites us to remember the power of reaching out to one another”,

The pair clearly enjoyed performing together, smiling at each other, and it is understood Kate wanted to include the musical element in the carol service to highlight her belief in the importance of connections, as mentioned in her letter.