Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Kate Middleton lookalike has been forced to deny a bizarre conspiracy theory claiming she stepped in for the Princess of Wales during a visit to a farm shop in Windsor with Prince William.

Heidi Agan even provided an alibi for where she was when the video was taken as she called on people to stop stirring up speculation that she says has sent her own social media channel “crazy”.

The 43-year-old, who has been impersonating Kate for 12 years, said that while the royal couple had been visiting Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday, she had been working as a teacher at a dance and musical theatre group.

The accusations started after footage was published by The Sun showing the princess smiling as she walked alongside her husband outside the shop, which is a short drive from their home in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Follow our live blog covering the latest on the royal family by clicking here

Heidi Agan made around £650 an appearance for being a Kate Middleton lookalike, according to a BBC report 10 years ago (katemiddletonlookalike/Instagram)

It was the first time Kate had been seen in public since a heavily edited picture taken by William was posted on social media to mark Mother’s Day last week.

Ms Agan, who describes herself as “the most realistic Kate Middleton lookalike” on her website, told The Mirror: “There has obviously been some speculation about whether it was Kate and William in that footage and stills.

“In fact, my own social media has gone crazy as people think it is me, but I know it is not. I was at work at the time so I know that is not me.”

Ms Agan says she was “discovered” as a lookalike of Kate in 2012, and has since worked in the US, Australia and China. But recent posts on her Instagram have provided a platform for conspiracy theorists.

Ms Agan said she has done gigs since Kate Middleton’s surgery where people have said ‘we’ve found Kate’ (katemiddletonlookalike/Instagram)

Under a post from yesterday, one user said: “How much did you get paid for pretending to be her at the farmers market?” Another said: “Found her. She’s fine.”

The mother-of-two, from Northamptonshire, said: “Since Kate has surgery, I have done gigs where I have walked in and people have said ‘there’s Kate” so it started as a joke around ‘we’ve found Kate’ but now it should stop really.

“My social media has gone crazy since the video emerged. It wasn’t me. Joking about Kate is one thing but we need to give her time now and I’m sure she’ll be back after Easter, like what was said in the first place.”

Ms Agan’s social media platforms show she has previously worked alongside colleagues who impersonate Prince William. Her Instagram profile has more than 3,300 followers.

Back in 2013, the BBC reported how Ms Agan had “become pregnant” to maintain the accuracy of her performance, with a “bump made in various sizes” to keep up the appearance during Kate’s pregnancy with Prince George.

The outlet also reported how she left her £6-per-hour job at a restaurant in Kettering to take the £650-per-appearance role.