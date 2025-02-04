Kate Middleton appears on a children's school trip to National Portrait Gallery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales joined children on a school trip to the National Portrait Gallery in London on Tuesday in her return to public duties following her cancer treatment.

Kate, 43, walked hand-in-hand with the children from All Souls CE Primary School as she got off the school bus to mark the opening of a new initiative organised as part of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s Shaping Up Framework.

It was also an opportunity for the princess to launch the Bobeam Tree Trail, an interactive experience designed to foster social and emotional skills for under five-year-olds.

The school children journeyed through the Gallery, using portraits as the basis for a range of activities based around a magic tree with colourful leaves.

open image in gallery Kate Middleton arrived with children from All Souls Church of England Primary School at the National Portrait Gallery ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

The interactive trail, involving audio recordings and props, saw children helping the Bobeam Tree by taking part in activities to discover the stories of people through portraits.

It will run from Tuesday until 15 March at the National Portrait Gallery and is completely free for children to take part in.

According to the Royal Foundation Centre’s website, the skills promoted via the Shaping Up Framework are “fundamental to our future mental and physical well-being, shaping everything from our ability to form positive relationships, to our capacity for learning, working, and coping with adversity.”

Kate’s visit to the Gallery came on World Cancer Day, the day after she shared a photo of herself to mark the occasion, taken by her son Prince Louis.

The photo saw the princess in the woods on a wintry day with her arms stretched out as she smiled at the camera.

She captioned the photo: “Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C”.

open image in gallery Kate Middleton walked hand-in-hand with the children to launch the Bobeam Tree Trail ( Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire )

Kate revealed that she had finished preventative chemotherapy in September as she shared a video to mark the occasion.

She said: "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

Kate has since returned to public duties through a number of engagements, including a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital where she personally thanked staff who looked after her during her cancer treatment.

She announced she would be a joint royal patron to the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust alongside the Prince of Wales, as she marked her first royal engagement of 2024.