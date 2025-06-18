Kate Middleton pulls out of Royal Ascot following cancer battle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales has pulled out of attending Royal Ascot as she continues to find the right balance following her battle with cancer.

Kate is said to be disappointed at not attending the famous social and sporting occasion in Berkshire with her husband and the King and Queen.

Racegoers had been hoping to see Kate as William was named as one of the figures awarding race prizes during the second day of the meet.

Ascot officials had originally announced at 12pm that the princess would join William in the second carriage of the royal procession in a published carriage list. Less than half an hour later, Kensington Palace confirmed just before 12.30pm that Kate would not be attending and a revised list was issued.

The princess’s absence follows a string of engagements after she made a return to one of the highlights of the royal calendar – a service celebrating the Order of the Garter.

Kate, who initially missed last year’s event during the period of her cancer treatment, watched the procession of Ladies and Knights of the Garter through the grounds of Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel.

News of the princess’s absence comes as the King and Queen enjoyed a day at the races on Tuesday.

