Kate Middleton and her three children showed off their artistic skills with a series of portraits of each other.

Kensington Palace shared the four hand-drawn portraits with the world on Monday afternoon that were drawn by Kate 43, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

It appeared that the three children had drawn their mother, with fans speculating that Kate had drawn Louis. The top left was drawn by Louis, while Charlotte drew the top right and George the bottom left portrait.

The artwork is part of a wider contribution to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Shaping Us Framework, as part of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. They intended to show how art could help children to develop emotions.

open image in gallery The portraits were by Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and The Princess of Wales ( Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales )

The palace said: “[The] Shaping Us Framework describes the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood. These skills are key throughout our lives, shaping who we are, how we manage our thoughts and emotions, how we communicate with and relate to others, and how we explore the world around us.

“Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and – most importantly – having lots of fun together!”

Fans took to social media to share their enthusiasm for the “adorable” royal artwork.

“They’re all amazing portraits. Lovely to see through the eyes of the artists”, one person commented.

Another person wrote: “These are just fabulous. The children have obviously inherited the artistic talents of Catherine and Grandpa Charles! Especially George.”

Not only did the portrait work show off the Royal Family’s art skills, but it harkened back to Kate’s own interest in art, as she graduated from the University of St Andrew’s with an upper second class degree in Art History.

She has gone on to show a keen interest in photography, as her family portraits have been released to mark birthdays and anniversaries.

open image in gallery The portraits were revealed as part of the Princess's latest efforts for her Shaping Up Framework ( via REUTERS )

Previously, the princess’s photography caused some controversy as a snap she took on Mother’s Day in 2024 was accused of being digitally altered.

The photo attracted attention as Kate hadn’t been seen publicly since Christmas Day 2023 and the Royal Family had released little information about her since announcing in January 2024 that she had undergone abdominal surgery. News agencies pulled it following the claims of its alterations.

Kate then publicly apologise for any “confusion” around the photograph as she admitted she “occasionally experiments with editing” photos.

Weeks later, it was revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer in a video message and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Kate announced that she had completed her course of preventative chemotherapy in September last year.

She said: "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

Kate has since returned to work as a frontline royal.