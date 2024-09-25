Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The Princess of Wales has continued her gradual return to duty by meeting with aides to help plan the annual Christmas royal carol service at Westminster Abbey.

As revealed in the Court Circular, the Princess met with representatives at Windsor Castle to begin planning for the event on Tuesday. It will be her fourth Christmas carol service and will be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Day.

The 42-year-old announced earlier this month that she would be making a return to work after completing chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales and The Dean of Westminster Abbey, The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle arriving at the royal carol service last year ( PA )

The Princess’ treatment has so far seen her make just two public appearances this year - stepping out for the King’s official birthday parade, the Trooping the Colour, and appearing at Wimbledon to present the men’s singles trophy to Carlos Alcaraz.

News of her illness first broke in January when Kensington Palace announced that Kate was taking a temporary step back from her duties for “planned abdominal surgery”.

While the Princess was expected to return to work after Easter, in March, she announced her cancer diagnosis and indefinite leave from work until her health improved.

Since announcing her return, she has privately resumed work on an early years project and the upcoming Christmas service.

The Wales family on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour celebrations in June (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Princess is also expected to attend The National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in Whitehall on Remembrance Sunday.

Her appearance in the Court Circular this week is her fourth of the year, but she is said to have been working on several unrecorded projects behind the scenes as she focuses on her health.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children at last year’s Christmas carol service organised by Kate (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Wire )

Announcing that her treatment had come to a close in a poignant video released on 10 September, the princess said: “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

Kate with her family (Will Warr/Kensington Palace) ( PA Wire )

She added: “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”