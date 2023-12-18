Kate Middleton gives touching Christmas carol service message at Westminster Abbey

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales has shared a special message ahead of Royal Carols: Together At Christmas in Westminster Abbey.

The event, which will be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve, featured musical performances by the Westminster Abbey choir, Freya Ridings and James Bay, and a duet from Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert.

In a video message which was recorded last month amid final preparations for the service, Kate,41, shared warm words to all those helping babies and young children “feel safe, valued and loved”.

“Welcome to our third carol service at Westminster Abbey. Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby,” Kate said, in a special introduction to the concert.

“The arrival of every baby is a precious and momentous time, it brings us together to reflect on new beginnings and brings hope for the future. Throughout our earliest interactions, relationships and experiences, with those who love us, even before we are born, we lay the foundations to so much of what that future will depend on,” she added.

The Princess of Wales arrives for the Royal Carols – Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey in London (PA Wire)

Princess Kate went on to say, “But only by valuing and supporting the vital role of the adults in a child’s world can we hope to make a difference."

“And so tonight’s guests have been invited in recognition of their support of our youngest children, as we shine a spotlight on the critical role they play in nurturing and raising the future generation,” Kate said, referring to the spotlight on Shaping Us at this year’s service.

“From parents and carers, to early educators, midwives, health visitors and community volunteers, thank you for all you do in helping the very youngest members of our communities, feel safe, valued and loved,” Kate said.

“This is not just making a difference to children today, it will go on to shape a happier, healthier, fairer world in the future.”

“I do hope you enjoy this evening and I wish you all a very Merry Christmas,” the mother of three concluded.

In an advert that aired before the Christmas concert on 8 December, Kate appeared before a Christmas tree and candles wearing a white outfit with pearl details.

"Join me this Christmas Eve for a special carol service as we say a heartfelt thank you to all those supporting the very youngest members of our society during those crucial early years,” she said in the video.

Prince Louis attempts to blow out his candle as the Princess of Wales watches on (PA)

A musical tribute was paid to John Lennon and George Michael – with the concert held 43 years to the day the former Beatle was shot dead.

Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier played Wham!’s hit Last Christmas. While broadcaster Roman Kemp, the son of Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp and former Wham! backing singer Shirlie Kemp, introduced Collier and talked about the role George Michael, who was his godfather, played in his life.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales and the Reverend David Stanton (PA)

During the concert Oscar winner Jim Broadbent read an extract from Letters From Father Christmas by Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien and singers Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert also performed.

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will be screened at 7.45pm on ITV1 and ITV X on Christmas Eve.