A look inside Westminster Abbey ahead of the King’s coronation

Take a look inside Westminster Abbey, which has been adorned in seasonal flowers and foliage from all over the United Kingdom for King Charles III’s coronation today (6 May).

His Majesty will be crowned in a service conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

It will begin at 11am local time (0500 CT, 0400ET) until 1pm.

The newly-crowned King and Queen Consort will then embark on a procession back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach.

