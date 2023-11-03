Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Best Christmas Eve box fillers 2023: 11 gift ideas for kids, including toys, books, crafts and more

From cosy pyjamas to chocolate treats, these gifts will make the festive countdown even more special

Sarah Young
Friday 03 November 2023 13:51
<p>Get the festivities off to a heart-warming start, with this family tradition</p>

Get the festivities off to a heart-warming start, with this family tradition

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

  • The White Company
    The White Company kids’ classic-fit gingham pyjamas
    Best christmas Eve box filler overall

    Nothing says Christmas quite like a pair of joyful PJs and, while there are plenty of more-affordable, novelty designs out there, this set from The White Company will see little ones through the festive season and beyond.

    Asda
    George at Asda natural gingerbread supersoft Christmas throw
    Best budget Christmas Eve box filler

    Get ready to settle down for a peaceful Christmas Eve with this snuggly blanket. Great for bringing a touch of joy and warmth to evenings, it’s lovely and soft with a fleecy feel that will make you want to hunker down alongside your little one. Featuring lots of seasonal characters, including gingerbread men and snowmen, alongside a scattering of wreaths, Christmas puddings and candy canes, it’s a fun, festive design that will help create the cosiest holiday experience for your child. Plus, it’s machine washable and can be tumble dried, so you don’t need to worry about it getting ruined by sticky fingers.

  • Emma Bridgewater
    Emma Bridgewater personalised Christmas celebration small mug
    Best personalised gift

    Upgrade their cup of cocoa (complete with a mountain of marshmallows, naturally) with this personalised mug from Emma Bridgewater. Featuring a series of hand-painted illustrations, including a teddy bear, holly, mittens, a Christmas tree and rocking horse, it’s just the right size for little ones, with a capacity of 175ml and a sturdy handle that’s comfortable to grasp.

    Lego
    Lego wintertime polar bears
    Best toy

    While you don’t want to ruin Christmas Day by gifting anything too large, a small toy is great for getting the excitement started (not that you’ll need much help doing that), and it doesn’t get much better than a seasonal Lego set.

  • Hotel Chocolat
    Hotel Chocolat a dozen portly chocolate penguins
    Best sweet treat

    A scattering of sweet snacks is perhaps the most important Christmas Eve box filler and, while we all love to receive a good old-fashioned bag of chocolate gold coins, this crew of pleasantly plump penguins offers a tasty upgrade that any kid with a sweet tooth will devour in one sitting, should they be allowed to.

    JellyCat
    Jellycat wee reindeer
    Best soft toy

    All kids, not matter their age, love receiving a soft toy at Christmas, and this pint-sized one from Jellycat is nothing short of adorable. Measuring just 13cm tall, it’s an ideal size for small hands, and will fit perfectly into most Christmas Eve boxes. Incredibly soft, the reindeer features whispy tufts of cream and biscuity brown, with cute waggly ears, tiny legs and the smoothest chocolate suedette antlers.

  • Macmillan Children’s Books
    ‘Squirrel’s Snowman' by Julia Donaldson, published by Macmillan Children’s Books
    Best christmas book

    Surprise them by popping in a Christmassy book that will help get them settled amid all the excitement. A great way for your child to lose themselves in the magic of the season, Squirrel’s Snowman is part of the bestselling Tales from Acorn Wood lift-the-flap series by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

    Lush
    Lush penguin bath bomb
    Best bath-time treat

    We can’t think of a better way to wind down on Christmas Eve than with a warm, happy bath time, which makes this gorgeous-smelling bath bomb a brilliant addition to your child’s box of treats.

  • Honeywell Bakes
    Honeywell Bakes snowman cinnamon roll baking kit
    Best family activity

    If you’re looking for a shared activity that will keep little hands busy, consider a baking set, such as this one from Honeywell Bakes.

    Mimi & Lula
    Mimi & Lula Ziggy star mini clips
    Best hair accessories

    Bright and sparkly, these hair clips are ideal for sprucing up your child’s locks throughout the festive period and beyond. With eight in a pack, there are four different styles to choose from, which all feature padded stars in colourful combinations of metallic and glitter fabric.

From tucking into turkey sandwiches on Boxing Day to wearing Christmas jumpers and decking out the entire house with decorations, every family has their own traditions that make the festive period something to look forward to.

While, throughout the merry month, there are many opportunities for embracing the Yuletide spirit, ’tis the night before Christmas that we carry out one of our favourite festive rituals: the Christmas Eve box. No matter what age your kids are, Christmas Eve is magical, and the idea of giving your little ones a box bursting with small, personal gifts to open in the lead up to the big day is a trend we can’t get enough of.

A great way to add a little extra cheer to the festivities, a Christmas Eve box does what it says on the tin. It’s a box – be it a wicker basket or personalised wooden chest – filled with festive treats that can be opened in the morning, or evening, to start the fun early. It’s up to you when it comes to what you put inside, but we think the key is to include things that will either enhance the (already near fever pitch) excitement of the big day, help set the scene for some cosy family time, or simply persuade the kids to actually go to bed. This could be something to wear, such as Christmassy pyjamas, something to eat – chocolate is always a hit – something to read or a fun activity.

Whatever you choose to include, the beauty of a Christmas Eve box is it creates your own sweet festive traditions as a family and, let’s face it, it also helps keep the kids occupied while you’re busy making the final preparations for Christmas Day.

How we tested

Just a few of the Christmas Eve box gift ideas we tested

(Sarah Young)

Christmas came early in our household, as we got stuck in to testing all kinds of treats, to bring you this round-up of the best Christmas Eve box gift ideas. Covering a range of products and budgets, we looked at value for money, quality, kid-appeal (essential), how useful the gifts were for Christmas and beyond and, crucially, how much they added to the festive countdown excitement.

The best Christmas Eve box fillers for 2023 are:

  • Best Christmas Eve box filler overall – The White Company kids’ classic-fit gingham pyjamas: £30, Thewhitecompany.com
  • Best budget Christmas Eve box filler – George at Asda natural gingerbread supersoft Christmas throw: £6, Asda.com
  • Best personalised gift – Emma Bridgewater personalised Christmas celebration small mug: £19, Emmabridgewater.co.uk
  • Best toy – Lego wintertime polar bears: £11.99, Lego.com
  • Best sweet treat – Hotel Chocolat a dozen portly chocolate penguins: £8.95, Hotelchocolat.com

The White Company kids’ classic-fit gingham pyjamas

  • Best: Christmas Eve box filler overall
  • Recommended age/sizing: 1-12 years
  • Dimensions: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Can be used beyond Christmas
    • Brilliant quality
    • Good sizing

Nothing says Christmas quite like a pair of joyful PJs and, while there are plenty of more-affordable, novelty designs out there, this set from The White Company will see little ones through the festive season and beyond.

Made from soft pure-cotton flannel, the set comes in a timeless red gingham print with a piped trim collared shirt that features a patch pocket – perfect for stashing sweet treats – and long trousers that are designed with an elasticated waistband for extra comfort.

Available for children aged 1-12 years, these pyjamas are really special and give you all the Christmas feels.

Continue reading...

Loading...

George at Asda natural gingerbread supersoft Christmas throw

  • Best: Budget Christmas Eve box filler
  • Recommended age/sizing: N/A
  • Dimensions: H 150cm x W 120cm
  • Why we love it
    • Soft material
    • Machine washable
    • Affordable

Get ready to settle down for a peaceful Christmas Eve with this snuggly blanket. Great for bringing a touch of joy and warmth to evenings, it’s lovely and soft with a fleecy feel that will make you want to hunker down alongside your little one. Featuring lots of seasonal characters, including gingerbread men and snowmen, alongside a scattering of wreaths, Christmas puddings and candy canes, it’s a fun, festive design that will help create the cosiest holiday experience for your child. Plus, it’s machine washable and can be tumble dried, so you don’t need to worry about it getting ruined by sticky fingers.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Emma Bridgewater personalised Christmas celebration small mug

  • Best: Personalised gift
  • Recommended age/sizing: N/A
  • Dimensions: H 7.2cm x D 10.3cm
  • Why we love it
    • Sentimental
    • Practical

Upgrade their cup of cocoa (complete with a mountain of marshmallows, naturally) with this personalised mug from Emma Bridgewater. Featuring a series of hand-painted illustrations, including a teddy bear, holly, mittens, a Christmas tree and rocking horse, it’s just the right size for little ones, with a capacity of 175ml and a sturdy handle that’s comfortable to grasp.

As well as the adorable design, we love that you can choose to personalise the mug by adding your child’s name in an aesthetically pleasing hand-painted font. This is a sentimental gift that can be used every day or whipped out of storage year after year as a Christmas keepsake.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Lego wintertime polar bears

  • Best: Toy
  • Recommended age/sizing: 9 years and above
  • Dimensions: H 7cm x W 14cm x D 16cm
  • Why we love it
    • Encourages creativity
    • Can be put on display once built

While you don’t want to ruin Christmas Day by gifting anything too large, a small toy is great for getting the excitement started (not that you’ll need much help doing that), and it doesn’t get much better than a seasonal Lego set.

Suitable for kids aged nine and over, this 312-piece set features a Christmas tree and two adorable polar bears on a decorated rotating base. The snowy toy model measures in at just 3in tall, so kids can proudly put it on display in their bedroom. Great for keeping little hands busy, it lets your child get creative without making a mess, and the fact it costs just over £10 makes it a real winner.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Hotel Chocolat a dozen portly chocolate penguins

  • Best: Sweet treat
  • Recommended age/sizing: N/A
  • Dimensions: H 2cm x W 13cm x D 15cm
  • Why we love it
    • Moreish
    • Fun design

A scattering of sweet snacks is perhaps the most important Christmas Eve box filler and, while we all love to receive a good old-fashioned bag of chocolate gold coins, this crew of pleasantly plump penguins offers a tasty upgrade that any kid with a sweet tooth will devour in one sitting, should they be allowed to.

Made from deliciously smooth 40 per cent milk chocolate, each rotund penguin is decorated with a white chocolate tummy, dark chocolate eyes and a colourful yellow beak. Rich, creamy and full of chocolate flavour, you’ll find it hard not to keep these for yourself.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Jellycat wee reindeer

  • Best: Soft toy
  • Recommended age/sizing: From birth
  • Dimensions: H 13cm x W 7cm
  • Why we love it
    • Incredibly soft
    • A gift that can be enjoyed long-term

All kids, not matter their age, love receiving a soft toy at Christmas, and this pint-sized one from Jellycat is nothing short of adorable. Measuring just 13cm tall, it’s an ideal size for small hands, and will fit perfectly into most Christmas Eve boxes. Incredibly soft, the reindeer features whispy tufts of cream and biscuity brown, with cute waggly ears, tiny legs and the smoothest chocolate suedette antlers.

We love that the cuddly companion comes with a weighted bean base, which helps it stand upright. This one is sure to deliver magical dreams on the night before Christmas.

Continue reading...

Loading...

‘Squirrel’s Snowman' by Julia Donaldson, published by Macmillan Children’s Books

  • Best: Christmas book
  • Recommended age/sizing: From one year old
  • Dimensions: H 20cm x W 17cm x D 2cm
  • Why we love it
    • Heartwarming tale
    • Parents will enjoy it too
  • Take note
    • Less appealing for older kids

Surprise them by popping in a Christmassy book that will help get them settled amid all the excitement. A great way for your child to lose themselves in the magic of the season, Squirrel’s Snowman is part of the bestselling Tales from Acorn Wood lift-the-flap series by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

Here, we join Squirrel, who sets out to find everything they need to build (you guessed it) a snowman. The story flows with simple rhyme and each page has a little flap to open, which only adds to the fun. Plus, we loved the illustrations that are packed with charm and gave our little tester plenty to explore.

While it’s aimed at toddlers, we think this is a book that will be adored by most young children – the teeny ones will love lifting all the flaps, while slightly older kids will be able to read the book themselves. All that’s left to do is snuggle up and enjoy.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Lush penguin bath bomb

  • Best: Bath-time treat
  • Recommended age/sizing: N/A
  • Dimensions: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Soothing scent
    • Vegan-friendly
    • Makes bath time fun

We can’t think of a better way to wind down on Christmas Eve than with a warm, happy bath time, which makes this gorgeous-smelling bath bomb a brilliant addition to your child’s box of treats.

If the colourful penguin character doesn’t catch their eye at first, the addictive scent is sure to have them (and you) hooked. When dropped into the water, the bath bomb creates a whirlpool of pink and purple as it fizzes around, while the citrussy smell of mandarin and lemon fills the room and lingers gently on the skin for some time after. Hop in and then snuggle up ready for a great night’s sleep.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Honeywell Bakes snowman cinnamon roll baking kit

  • Best: Family activity
  • Recommended age/sizing: N/A
  • Dimensions: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Fun for all the family
    • Encourages children to take a more active role in the kitchen

If you’re looking for a shared activity that will keep little hands busy, consider a baking set, such as this one from Honeywell Bakes.

The kit includes everything you need to make cinnamon rolls, including all the dry ingredients, decorations and a recipe card that guides you through each step – taking some of the stress out of baking with a little “helper”.

We loved how easy the steps were to follow and, while the results might not have looked as flawless as the ones you see in the product shots, they tasted incredible and, most importantly, plenty of fun was had by all.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Mimi & Lula Ziggy star mini clips

  • Best: Hair accessories
  • Recommended age/sizing: From 36 months
  • Dimensions: 3cm each
  • Why we love it
    • Great quality
    • They stay in place
    • Fun designs

Bright and sparkly, these hair clips are ideal for sprucing up your child’s locks throughout the festive period and beyond. With eight in a pack, there are four different styles to choose from, which all feature padded stars in colourful combinations of metallic and glitter fabric.

A stylish and fun way to keep their locks in order, they’re incredibly well made and have clearly been designed with little ones in mind. We loved that the soft grosgrain ribbon that covers the alligator clips ensures they’re comfortable to wear for long periods of time, while still managing to snap firmly into even the finest of hair.

Continue reading...

Loading...

The verdict: Christmas Eve box fillers

For a gift that exudes festive cheer, we highly recommend picking up a pair of The White Company’s gingham pyjamas. We think any child would love to slip into these, perhaps for the entire day while they watch their favourite Christmas films, or just before bed as they eagerly await Santa’s arrival. The PJs are also super-practical, and, if you size up, could last your child another year or two.

For older children, we think the polar bear Lego set, which is sure to capture their attention for a good chunk of the day, is a guaranteed hit, while younger ones will love snuggling up to Jellycat’s wee reindeer.

Looking for more gift inspiration? Read our round-up of the best gifts for six-year-olds

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Extra £100 off holidays under 14 nights using a unique TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
15% off all orders over £100 using this ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% of all orders with The Perfume Shop birthday discount - VIP Rewards Members
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
20% off all orders over £40 - Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in