From tucking into turkey sandwiches on Boxing Day to wearing Christmas jumpers and decking out the entire house with decorations, every family has their own traditions that make the festive period something to look forward to.

While, throughout the merry month, there are many opportunities for embracing the Yuletide spirit, ’tis the night before Christmas that we carry out one of our favourite festive rituals: the Christmas Eve box. No matter what age your kids are, Christmas Eve is magical, and the idea of giving your little ones a box bursting with small, personal gifts to open in the lead up to the big day is a trend we can’t get enough of.

A great way to add a little extra cheer to the festivities, a Christmas Eve box does what it says on the tin. It’s a box – be it a wicker basket or personalised wooden chest – filled with festive treats that can be opened in the morning, or evening, to start the fun early. It’s up to you when it comes to what you put inside, but we think the key is to include things that will either enhance the (already near fever pitch) excitement of the big day, help set the scene for some cosy family time, or simply persuade the kids to actually go to bed. This could be something to wear, such as Christmassy pyjamas, something to eat – chocolate is always a hit – something to read or a fun activity.

Whatever you choose to include, the beauty of a Christmas Eve box is it creates your own sweet festive traditions as a family and, let’s face it, it also helps keep the kids occupied while you’re busy making the final preparations for Christmas Day.

How we tested

Just a few of the Christmas Eve box gift ideas we tested (Sarah Young)

Christmas came early in our household, as we got stuck in to testing all kinds of treats, to bring you this round-up of the best Christmas Eve box gift ideas. Covering a range of products and budgets, we looked at value for money, quality, kid-appeal (essential), how useful the gifts were for Christmas and beyond and, crucially, how much they added to the festive countdown excitement.

The best Christmas Eve box fillers for 2023 are: