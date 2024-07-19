Support truly

The Princess of Wales has released a new statement about her work following her second public appearance of the year at Wimbledon.

Kate, 42, has been largely absent from duty this year as a result of her ongoing battle against an undisclosed form of cancer.

In the new statement, which was released in honour of the Natural History Museum’s new gardens, the princess, who is its patron, spoke of the healing power of nature.

The statement read: “I am hugely supportive of the Museum’s commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world.

“I know the power of nature to support our development and well-being, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy. I hope these gardens will be inspiring and transformative for the thousands of people who visit.”

The statement comes after Kate released a new portrait of herself surrounded by nature announcing her return to public life last month.

She explained that while she was “not out of the woods” yet with her ongoing cancer battle, she hoped to “attend a few engagements over the summer.”

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times,” the princess said on 14 June.”

The Princess of Wales appeared at Wimbledon last weekend to present the trophies. ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

The statement continued: “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

A new portrait of the princess surrounded by nature was released to announce her return to public life last month. ( Matt Porteous )

While there was some doubt from the All England Club about whether or not the princess would be able to attend in her capacity as patron, tennis fans were delighted when she appeared last Sunday.

Kate was greeted with a standing ovation as she and Princess Charlotte entered the stadium to take their place in the Royal Box at Centre Court.

Following the appearance, it has been speculated that the princess will not appear again in public for some time and sources have claimed that she is now on a summer break, Vanity Fair reports.

While the Wales family are not expected to travel abroad this year, it is believed that they will join King Charles and Queen Camilla in Balmoral next month.