Wimbledon: Highlights from final day of tennis tournament as Alcaraz claims victory

The 14th and final day of Wimbledon saw Carlos Alcaraz warn Novak Djokovic he is coming for his records, after retaining his Wimbledon trophy in the men’s singles.

The Princess of Wales and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, also received a standing ovation as they made their second public appearance of the year at the prestigious tennis event, amid Catherine’s ongoing cancer treatment.

She then presented Alcaraz with his trophy, after he beat Djokovic in three sets.

Meanwhile, the royals weren’t joined by Prince William or their other children, as he headed out to Berlin alongside Prince George to watch England play in the Euro 2024 final.