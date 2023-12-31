Jump to content

Family of British mother and son killed in French avalanche say they are ‘beyond heartbroken’

‘Words cannot express the hole in our lives that has been left by this tragic accident’

Katy Clifton
Sunday 31 December 2023 16:32
(PA)

The family of a British mother and son killed in an avalanche in the French Alps have paid tribute, saying they are “beyond heartbroken”.

The pair have been named as Kate Vokes, 54, and her son Archie Vokes, 22, who lost their lives after the avalanche swept through an off-piste section of the resort of Saint-Gervais-les-Bains near Mont Blanc on December 28.

Ms Vokes was chair of the Oglesby Charitable Trust, a director of their family-owned property company Bruntwood, deputy chair of the Royal Exchange Theatre and a trustee of charities Shared Health and Focused Care.

Mr Vokes was a personal trainer at Form in Manchester, and in the previous year had achieved his level 1 ski instructor qualification in Canada.

(Family handout/PA Wire)

A family spokesperson said: “We are beyond heartbroken at the loss of our beloved, wonderful Kate and Archie.

“Words cannot express how terrible we all feel nor the hole in our lives that has been left by this tragic accident.

“We kindly ask for privacy as we grieve together as a family.”.”

More follows.

