Kate and William meet firefighters on surprise trip to Northern Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Firefighters who met the Prince and Princess of Wales on their surprise visit to Northern Ireland said the princess jokingly asked for the sirens to be put on as they took a trip in a fire engine.

William and Kate made an unannounced visit to Ulster on Tuesday to celebrate opportunities in rural areas and the potential of young entrepreneurs.

It is the first time they have visited Belfast in three years and comes weeks after their last joint public engagement in September 2024, when they visited Southport following the fatal attack at a dance class.

As part of their trip, the couple visited a new £50 million fire service training centre in Cookstown, Co Tyrone, where they were given a tour and saw training at the college first-hand.

open image in gallery William and Kate made made an unannounced visit to Ulster on Tuesday to celebrate opportunities in rural areas and the potential of young entrepreneurs ( Chris Jackson/PA Wire )

They saw the training that goes into teaching the next generation how to tackle a range of challenges, from saving flood victims to rescuing casualties from high-rise buildings.

They tried their hand at saving mock casualties who had fallen into the raging torrents of a flood simulator - but failed to throw the line quickly enough.

open image in gallery They tried their hand at saving mock casualties who had fallen into the raging torrents of a flood simulator - but failed to throw the line quickly enough ( Chris Jackson/PA Wire )

Newly qualified firefighters Caoimhe McNeice, 25, and Piarais McCaffery, 32, joined the couple as they were driven a short distance in a red engine.

They claimed Kate joked she would have loved to “drive at the real speed and have the sirens on” and asked if William could take the wheel.

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales speaks with assistant chief fire and rescue officer Mark Deeney ( Chris Jackson/PA Wire )

Ms McNeice said about the driver: “He got us there safely, I think he was on a limit for his speed.

“The princess was wanting the sirens on, but he was strictly told no.

“It was just a bit of banter, she said: ‘I’d love to drive at the real speed and have the sirens on’.”

open image in gallery Firefighters who met the Prince and Princess of Wales on their surprise visit to Northern Ireland have claimed the princess asked for the sirens to be put on as they took a trip in a fire engine ( Chris Jackson/PA Wire )

Kate also wanted her husband to take the wheel, Ms McNeice said. “She was wanting the prince to drive, but the driver got us there anyway.”

They were shown around by Aidan Jennings, chief fire and rescue officer for Northern Ireland, who described it as a privilege and “a proud and unforgettable day” for the service.

open image in gallery William and Kate visited Belfast three years ago when they took part in a cocktail-making race at a market and visited Carrickfergus ( Chris Jackson/PA Wire )

According to The Times, he said: “I’m honoured that the prince and princess witnessed first-hand how the real-life scenario-based training facilities are revolutionising how we train and develop our people.”

Kensington Palace said the couple would “spend the day visiting innovative organisations that showcase growth and investment in rural areas and demonstrate entrepreneurial and creative opportunities for young people”.

William and Kate visited Belfast three years ago when they took part in a cocktail-making race at a market and visited Carrickfergus.