Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Kate and William meet firefighters on surprise trip to Northern Ireland

Firefighters recall Kate asking if William could drive a red engine

Athena Stavrou
Tuesday 14 October 2025 15:56 BST
Comments
Related video: William fights back tears discussing suicide with mother who lost baby son and husband

Firefighters who met the Prince and Princess of Wales on their surprise visit to Northern Ireland said the princess jokingly asked for the sirens to be put on as they took a trip in a fire engine.

William and Kate made an unannounced visit to Ulster on Tuesday to celebrate opportunities in rural areas and the potential of young entrepreneurs.

It is the first time they have visited Belfast in three years and comes weeks after their last joint public engagement in September 2024, when they visited Southport following the fatal attack at a dance class.

As part of their trip, the couple visited a new £50 million fire service training centre in Cookstown, Co Tyrone, where they were given a tour and saw training at the college first-hand.

William and Kate made made an unannounced visit to Ulster on Tuesday to celebrate opportunities in rural areas and the potential of young entrepreneurs
William and Kate made made an unannounced visit to Ulster on Tuesday to celebrate opportunities in rural areas and the potential of young entrepreneurs (Chris Jackson/PA Wire)

They saw the training that goes into teaching the next generation how to tackle a range of challenges, from saving flood victims to rescuing casualties from high-rise buildings.

They tried their hand at saving mock casualties who had fallen into the raging torrents of a flood simulator - but failed to throw the line quickly enough.

They tried their hand at saving mock casualties who had fallen into the raging torrents of a flood simulator - but failed to throw the line quickly enough
They tried their hand at saving mock casualties who had fallen into the raging torrents of a flood simulator - but failed to throw the line quickly enough (Chris Jackson/PA Wire)

Newly qualified firefighters Caoimhe McNeice, 25, and Piarais McCaffery, 32, joined the couple as they were driven a short distance in a red engine.

They claimed Kate joked she would have loved to “drive at the real speed and have the sirens on” and asked if William could take the wheel.

The Princess of Wales speaks with assistant chief fire and rescue officer Mark Deeney
The Princess of Wales speaks with assistant chief fire and rescue officer Mark Deeney (Chris Jackson/PA Wire)

Ms McNeice said about the driver: “He got us there safely, I think he was on a limit for his speed.

“The princess was wanting the sirens on, but he was strictly told no.

“It was just a bit of banter, she said: ‘I’d love to drive at the real speed and have the sirens on’.”

Firefighters who met the Prince and Princess of Wales on their surprise visit to Northern Ireland have claimed the princess asked for the sirens to be put on as they took a trip in a fire engine
Firefighters who met the Prince and Princess of Wales on their surprise visit to Northern Ireland have claimed the princess asked for the sirens to be put on as they took a trip in a fire engine (Chris Jackson/PA Wire)

Kate also wanted her husband to take the wheel, Ms McNeice said. “She was wanting the prince to drive, but the driver got us there anyway.”

They were shown around by Aidan Jennings, chief fire and rescue officer for Northern Ireland, who described it as a privilege and “a proud and unforgettable day” for the service.

William and Kate visited Belfast three years ago when they took part in a cocktail-making race at a market and visited Carrickfergus
William and Kate visited Belfast three years ago when they took part in a cocktail-making race at a market and visited Carrickfergus (Chris Jackson/PA Wire)

According to The Times, he said: “I’m honoured that the prince and princess witnessed first-hand how the real-life scenario-based training facilities are revolutionising how we train and develop our people.”

Kensington Palace said the couple would “spend the day visiting innovative organisations that showcase growth and investment in rural areas and demonstrate entrepreneurial and creative opportunities for young people”.

William and Kate visited Belfast three years ago when they took part in a cocktail-making race at a market and visited Carrickfergus.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in