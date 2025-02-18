Hunger-strike mother calling for release of son from Cairo to stop No 10 visits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The hunger-striking mother of a jailed British-Egyptian man has said she will cease her daily visits to Downing Street, after Sir Keir Starmer committed to her son’s release.

Laila Soueif, 68, has been on hunger strike for 142 days as of Tuesday, in protest at her son Alaa Abd El-Fattah’s continued imprisonment in Cairo.

Her son has been detained in Egypt since September 29, 2019, and in December 2021 was sentenced to five years in prison after being accused of spreading false news.

Prime Minister Sir Keir vowed at the weekend to press the Egyptian government for the release of pro-democracy activist Mr El-Fattah, 43, after meeting Ms Soueif.

For the moment I will stop my daily visits to Downing Street Laila Soueif

She said she would end her daily visits to Downing Street, after the meeting with Sir Keir.

“For the moment I will stop my daily visits to Downing Street. I’m very glad that at this stage in my hunger strike I won’t have to be standing outside in the cold for an hour each day,” she said.

Ms Soueif has now lost nearly 30kg, some 34% of her starting body weight, having consumed nothing but herbal tea, black coffee and rehydration salts since last September.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister said he “will do all that I can” to secure Mr El-Fattah’s release.

“We will continue to raise his case at the highest levels of the Egyptian government and press for his release,” Sir Keir added.

Ms Soueif said: “When I met Mr Starmer he promised me that he is personally committed to continue working for the release of Alaa until he is reunited with his son in Brighton.

“He asked me to relay this message to Alaa, which I will do. He also repeated that securing the release of my son is a top priority for the British Government.”

She said the Prime Minister’s “personal engagement” with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was needed to ensure her son is released.

“I also hope that it will take days and not weeks for this to happen,” Ms Soueif added.