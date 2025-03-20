Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Coeliacs pushed into economic hardship due to cost of gluten-free bread, says MP

Rhiannon James
Thursday 20 March 2025 12:23 GMT
An MP has called for restrictions on gluten-free bread prescriptions to be reversed (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
People with coeliac disease are being pushed into economic hardship, a Labour MP said, as he called for restrictions on prescriptions for gluten-free bread to be reversed.

Gluten-free bread can cost six times the amount of typical bread which contains gluten, Tom Rutland told the Commons.

During business questions, the MP for East Worthing and Shoreham said: “Like 1% of the population I suffer from coeliac disease and also an immune disease that sees the gut attack itself if you eat gluten.

“There’s no treatment other than a gluten-free diet, the cheapest loaf of gluten-free bread can cost six times the amount of one that contains gluten.

“And despite this, prescriptions for gluten-free bread are being restricted across England by integrated care boards, leading to coeliacs facing economic hardship and putting themselves at risk of cancer osteoporosis.

“This must be reversed. Will the Leader of the House grant a debate in Government time on the availability of gluten-free prescriptions across England?”

Commons Leader Lucy Powell replied: “He’s made a very strong case today, I didn’t realise gluten-free products were as expensive as he says they are.

“And he’s right to point out they necessary for those coeliac sufferers, like him, and I’m sure this would make a very good topic for a debate.”

