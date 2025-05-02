UK’s new ‘StormShroud’ drones come into operation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A cutting-edge new British drone will come into operation on Friday as Sir Keir Starmer vowed that the Government would “stand up to Putin and ruthlessly protect UK and European security”.

The StormShroud air systems will be fitted with a high-tech signal jammer to disrupt enemy radar at long range and fly alongside RAF crews on frontline missions.

Number 10 said the development took advantage of “learnings from countering (Vladimir) Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine”.

Tekever, the company which manufactures the drones, announced a further £400 million investment in the UK in a move the Government said would support hundreds of new jobs.

The RAF is putting in an initial £19 million into StormShroud, which make use of BriteStorm – an electronic warfare technology made by Leonardo UK.

The Prime Minister is visiting a Leonardo UK site in the South East on Friday to talk up the announcement as he seeks to focus on “business as usual” following the Runcorn and Helsby by-election and local polls in England.

Sir Keir is yet to react to Reform UK’s narrow win in the parliamentary seat won by Labour with a majority of almost 14,700 less than a year ago.

Nigel Farage’s party also made inroads against both Labour and the Conservatives across England in local elections, and gained its first mayor in Greater Lincolnshire.

Elsewhere, Labour held on to mayoralties in both Doncaster and North Tyneside, with Reform coming a close second in both contests.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Sir Keir said: “Investment in our defence is an investment in this country’s future.

“Putting money behind our armed forces and defence industry is safeguarding our economic and national security by putting money back in the pockets of hard-working British people and protecting them for generations to come.

“Together with our allies, this Government is taking the bold action needed to stand up to Putin and ruthlessly protect UK and European security, which is vital for us to deliver our Plan for Change and improve lives of working people up and down the country.”