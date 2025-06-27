Starmer says he regrets ‘island of strangers’ comment in immigration speech

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has admitted he "deeply regrets" using the phrase "island of strangers" in an immigration speech that drew immediate comparisons to the divisive rhetoric of Enoch Powell.

The Labour leader revealed he was "not in the best state" to deliver the press conference, which took place just hours after an alleged arson attack on his family home. He explained that he had considered cancelling the event after the fire at his property in Kentish Town left him and his wife, Lady Victoria Starmer, "really shaken up."

Despite the personal ordeal, Mr Starmer proceeded with the planned conference on May 12. During the address, he warned that Britain risked becoming "an island of strangers" without tougher border controls – a choice of words that sparked an immediate backlash and was denounced by critics, including some within his own party, as divisive.

The Prime Minister had warned Britain risked becoming an 'island of strangers' without tighter immigration controls

At the time, Downing Street doubled down on the remarks and said Sir Keir “completely rejects” suggestions he had echoed Powell’s infamous “rivers of blood” speech that was blamed for inflaming racial tensions in the 1960s.

But in an interview for the Observer the Prime Minister struck a more conciliatory tone, saying the language “wasn’t right”.

“I wouldn’t have used those words if I had known they were, or even would be interpreted as an echo of Powell,” he said.

“I had no idea – and my speechwriters didn’t know either. But that particular phrase – no – it wasn’t right. I’ll give you the honest truth: I deeply regret using it.”

He added: “It’s fair to say I wasn’t in the best state to make a big speech… I was really, really worried. I almost said: ‘I won’t do the bloody press conference.’

“Vic was really shaken up as, in truth, was I. It was just a case of reading the words out and getting through it somehow… so I could get back to them.”

Critics drew parallels between the phrase and a passage from Powell’s 1968 speech in which he claimed white Britons were at risk of becoming “strangers in their own country”.

The Prime Minister stressed he was not seeking to use the alleged arson attack as an excuse and does not blame his advisers, saying he should have read through the speech properly and “held it up to the light a bit more”.

He also backed down on language in his foreword to the policy document linked to the speech, which said record high numbers of migrants entering the UK under the last government had done “incalculable damage”.

Sir Keir insisted the issue needed addressing because the party “became too distant from working-class people on things like immigration”, but said “this wasn’t the way to do it in this current environment”.