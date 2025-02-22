Starmer to condemn Reform UK’s ‘dangerous right-wing politics’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer will condemn the “dangerous right-wing politics” of Reform UK with the Prime Minister to insist that Nigel Farage’s party are “not the answer for Britain”.

An opinion poll earlier this week put Reform UK ahead of Labour, with other polls north of the border, meanwhile, suggesting the party could win its first ever seats at Holyrood in next May’s Scottish elections.

But Sir Keir will argue the policies they offer are “alien” to the needs of working people.

The Labour leader is to speak out against the rise of Reform UK when he addresses the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow on Sunday.

Challenging his party, Sir Keir is expected to say that “if we don’t show a path to the future, others will fill that void”.

The Prime Minister will say that with their “dangerous right-wing politics” Reform UK “will say they are the ones who can tilt politics towards the interests of working people”.

But he will insist that “their proposals do precisely the opposite”, adding that Labour has “to be ready for this test, ready to point out that beneath the bluster, the alternative they offer is alien to working people”.

Hitting out at Reform UK, which won five seats in last year’s general election, the Prime Minister will say: “You want to know what Farage and Reform are doing, on their rare visits to Parliament?

“They’re voting against our employments right Bill. They talk the language of workers’ rights online and on doorsteps, but they want to charge people to use the NHS.

“They are not the answer people are looking for. That is not the answer for Britain. And it will never be the answer for Scotland.”

His comments will come as he addresses Scottish Labour conference for the first time since Labour won power in July’s general election.

But the Prime Minister will hit out at John Swinney’s Scottish Government, accusing them of failing to seize the opportunities offered by his Labour administration in Westminster.

The SNP will come under fire for voting against Labour’s budget, with Sir Keir to say the Scottish Government had been given a £47.7 billion settlement that was “the most money ever provided in the devolution era”, providing a “stable foundation for the economy”.

While he will say this cash provides “more money for Scottish schools, more money for Scottish hospitals, more money for Scottish police services, more money for Scotland”, he will condemn the SNP for voting against it, claiming this shows “the same old SNP – gesture politics first, Scotland second”.

Sir Keir will also raise the “possibilities for change” for Scotland if voters elected a Labour government at Holyrood in 2026.

He will tell the conference: “While we will work with whoever the Scottish people elect, just imagine what we could achieve, together.

“Imagine the possibilities for change. If we end the 19-year SNP rule in Scotland as emphatically as we ended 14 years of Tory rule in Britain.

“A Labour government in Westminster, a Labour government in Holyrood, with Anas Sarwar, a Labour first minister.”

A Reform Scotland spokesman said: “Keir Starmer can try and deflect all he wants but the reality is that he is failing Scotland and he is now a deeply unpopular figure here.

“Whilst Labour continue the Tory tradition of failing Scotland in Westminster, Reform offer real change from status quo. Scottish people are sick of Tory and Labour lies.”

The spokesman added: “Scotland is broken, Scotland needs Reform.”

Meanwhile, SNP depute Westminster leader Pete Wishart said: “Scottish voters will have to use their imagination when it comes to Labour’s invisible promises and policies.

“Sir Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar have promised change but only delivered disappointment – on Grangemouth, energy bills and support for pensioners.

“Whilst Starmer and the Labour party are so desperately scrambling to beat Nigel Farage to second place, instead under John Swinney’s leadership the SNP is focused on the issues that really matter to the people of Scotland – investing in the NHS, eradicating child poverty, supporting jobs and driving economic growth.

“It is rich for Sir Keir to lecture the Scottish electorate on the dangers of Nigel Farage when the Labour party is locked in a battle for second place with him, pandering to his shameful ideologies.”