O’Neill and Little-Pengelly to meet King at Windsor Castle
Northern Ireland’s First and deputy First Minister are expected to meet the King at Windsor Castle later.
Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly will attend a political event which is also expected to include Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales.
Sinn Fein’s Ms O’Neill previously met Charles when he visited Northern Ireland in 2022 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and she also attended his coronation the following year.
A Sinn Fein spokesman said: “As First Minister, Michelle O’Neill has been invited to a political engagement in Windsor Castle, hosted by the British King today, Wednesday 12th February.
“This event will be attended by the British Prime Minister, the First Ministers from Scotland and Wales, and the First Minister and deputy First Minister.
“This is an opportunity to advocate for the best interests of people and communities on our island.”
It is understood the invitation included an overnight stay at Windsor, but Ms O’Neill has decided to stay at another location.