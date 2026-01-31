Keir Starmer touches down in Japan as east Asia visit concludes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has landed in Tokyo ahead of a meeting with his Japanese counterpart at the conclusion of his visit to east Asia.

Speaking to reporters on the flight from Shanghai to Tokyo, the Prime Minister said he looked forward to discussing both defence and security issues and trade and the economy with Sanae Takaichi.

Describing the visit to the G7 and G20 ally as “really important”, Sir Keir said: “Outside of Europe and the US, Japan is the biggest investor into our economy and there’s 1,000 Japanese businesses supporting, I think, 150,000 jobs in the UK. So, there’s a lot for us to discuss.”

He added that Ms Takaichi, who came to power in October last year, had been “very quick” to join the “coalition of the willing” led by Britain and France that is preparing a peacekeeping force for Ukraine.

Sir Keir is expected to meet Ms Takaichi at her office, the Kantei, on Saturday for a working dinner.

His visit comes at the end of a four-day trip to China as he continued his efforts to “reset” the UK’s relationship with Beijing.

Travelling with a delegation of more than 50 business and cultural leaders, Sir Keir secured a reduction in tariffs on whisky and the introduction of visa-free travel to China for British citizens.

After a meeting between Sir Keir and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Beijing also agreed to lift sanctions on British parliamentarians.