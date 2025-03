‘Nothing off the table’ over possible troop deployment for Kyiv, No 10 says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Western military planning to enforce a potential ceasefire in Ukraine is set to intensify in London next week as Downing Street said “nothing is off the table” over possible troop deployment for Kyiv.

Number 10 said “thousands” of personnel would be required to support any operation whether by “sea, on land or in the air” as allies prepare “for all eventualities” amid diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Officials from the so-called coalition of the willing will “accelerate the pace and scale” of work to consolidate proposals for possible troop deployment across land, air or sea to safeguard any peace deal, a No 10 spokesman said.

Sir Keir Starmer said new military sub-planning groups would continue talks during “three intensive planning days” next week, in a call with EU chiefs and non-EU countries on Friday.

It comes after Sir Keir warned Vladimir Putin would face “severe consequences” for breaching any truce as he met defence planners for the first stage of talks at the UK’s Northwood military headquarters on Thursday.

Downing Street on Friday said officials from allied countries will meet again at the same site next week to firm up a strategy to protect Kyiv as plans enter an “operational phase”.

Asked whether the focus of discussions had shifted away from the prospect of ground troops for Ukraine, a Number 10 spokesman said: “No, nothing is off the table on any of these fronts, so I wouldn’t start ruling anything out.

“But clearly thousands of troops will be required to support any deployment, whether that is at sea, on land or in the air.”

Any deployment will require significant support and the firming up of “basic logistics of … moving people and ensuring deployment rotations, so as the PM said we need to be prepared for all eventualities,” the official said.

“We’ve moved into an operational phase now and what that means is … bringing together military planners to look at the potential design of force structures, interoperability and what capability is needed to ensure a sovereign Ukraine is able to defend itself for generations to come.

“Next week, we’ll continue to accelerate the pace and scale of operational planning with further meetings at our Northwood headquarters as we look forward more closely at the details and structure of any future force.”

European and Commonwealth allies are seeking to pressure the Russian president as he resists accepting in full a US and Ukraine-backed ceasefire, as well as ensuring a peacekeeping plan is in place if an agreement is reached.

Sir Keir spoke to the presidents of the European Council and European Commission as well as the leaders of Turkey, Norway and Iceland on Friday.

He updated them on the Northwood meeting with defence planners from 31 countries and said it “reinforced to him the importance of ensuring the coalition had the necessary plans in place for any eventuality”, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“The Prime Minister also outlined the new military sub-planning groups, across land, sea, air, regeneration and reconstruction, which would continue discussions across three intensive planning days next week.”

He told them it was clear that President Putin is trying to “delay and add conditions to any meaningful ceasefire”.

Moscow has agreed to pause attacks on Ukrainian power plants after a phone call between Mr Putin and US president Donald Trump, but Kyiv has said civilian targets including hospitals have since been struck.

Meanwhile, delegations from Kyiv and Moscow are expected to meet separately with US officials in Saudi Arabia in the coming days for further peace talks.

Mr Zelensky has said he is hopeful a “lasting peace can be achieved this year” after he spoke on the phone with Mr Trump on Tuesday, but appeared to contradict a suggestion that Washington could take ownership of Ukrainian power plants to ensure their security.

The Ukrainian leader said this would only relate to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the south-east of the country and that plants “belong to the people of Ukraine”.

Speaking on Friday at a White House press briefing, Mr Trump said he believed “we’re going to pretty soon have a full ceasefire” and “the contracts in terms of dividing up the lands et cetera, et cetera, it’s being negotiated as we speak”.

Russian drones pummelled the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa, injuring three people and sparking massive fires late on Thursday, according to officials.

In another attack, glide bombs injured at least six people, including a child, in the Zaporizhzhia region overnight.

The strikes underline Moscow’s intention to pursue aerial attacks even after it agreed to temporarily halt attacks on energy facilities.

The Ukrainian air force reported that Russia fired 214 exploding drones and decoys in the latest wave of attacks, 114 of which were intercepted and another 81 jammed.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said it had shot down 43 Ukrainian drones, 34 of them over the Volgograd region and others over the Rostov, Kursk and Belgorod regions.

The authorities did not report any casualties or significant damage.