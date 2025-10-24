Starmer ‘deeply disappointed’ in by-election loss and says ‘we need to do more’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer said he was “deeply disappointed” by Labour’s loss in the Welsh Parliament by-election and conceded the ruling party “clearly need to do much more”.

The Prime Minister said the UK and Welsh administrations need to “reflect and regroup” after Friday’s result, which saw Plaid Cymru sweep to victory with Reform UK coming second.

Asked whether he would resign if he could not turn around Labour’s fortunes by the Senedd elections in May, Sir Keir said: “In relation to the by-election, look, I’m deeply disappointed in the results.

“I’m not going to suggest otherwise.

“I spoke to the First Minister this morning, and clearly we need to reflect and regroup and double down on delivery in Wales, and we clearly need to do much more.”

Thursday’s by-election saw Labour slump to third place in an area that had been one of the party’s strongholds for the past century.

Plaid’s Lindsay Whittle received 15,961 votes, more than 47% of the total, which is up almost 19% from the 2021 result in the constituency.

Reform candidate Llyr Powell got 12,113 votes – the party had only 495 four years ago – with Labour’s Richard Tunnicliffe trailing on 3,713, down from 13,289 in 2021, when there was a lower turnout.

Conservative candidate Gareth Potter received just 690 votes, with the Greens and Liberal Democrats getting 516 and 497 respectively.

Polling expert Sir John Curtice said the result showed Labour was in “severe trouble” in Wales ahead of a tough Senedd election in May that could see Labour lose power in Wales for the first time since devolution in 1999.

The victory for Plaid Cymru also comes in the run-up to a vote on the Welsh Government budget, which has been a source of anxiety for the Labour administration.

When passing its last budget in March, the Government needed the help of an opposition member to get it through by a tight margin.

While Labour is the largest party, it does not have a majority, and the next budget vote will be even more difficult after losing the Caerphilly seat.

Labour First Minister Eluned Morgan said the by-election had been held in “the toughest conditions” amid “difficult headwinds nationally”, and promised to learn lessons and “come back stronger”.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid Cymru, said the result showed that Plaid was the “real choice” for Wales.

He said the people of Caerphilly had chosen “hope over division and progress over the tired status quo” as they backed Plaid Cymru’s “positive, pro-Wales vision”.

“This result shows that Plaid is no longer just an alternative.

“We are now the real choice for Wales, the only party able to stop billionaire-backed Reform and offering a better future that works for everyone.

“The message from Caerphilly is clear: Wales is ready for new leadership, and Plaid Cymru is leading the way.”