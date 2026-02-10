Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch prepped a McDonald’s meal as the Conservative leader returned to the same restaurant 30 years after she last worked a shift.

During her spell in the restaurant’s kitchen in Ruislip, north-west London, Ms Badenoch prepared a sausage McMuffin and a hash brown, though she was jokingly warned she was "too slow" by a member of staff.

During her stint in the kitchen, Ms Badenoch wore a personalised name badge that featured the title "Leader of the Opposition".

Reflecting on the experience, she told the Press Association: "I did have a sausage and egg McMuffin.

“It’s been 30 years since I last worked at McDonald’s but there are lots of good memories."

The visit harks back to her previous claim that she "became working class" during her time working at the restaurant at the age of 16.

open image in gallery During her stint in the kitchen, Ms Badenoch wore a personalised name badge that featured the title "Leader of the Opposition". ( Getty )

The Tory leader made the comments during an appearance on Chopper’s Political Podcast with Christopher Hope in 2024.

She shared: "It was the first time that I interacted properly with people who didn't come from the sort of background that I came from.

"I grew up in a middle class family, but I became working class when I was 16 working in McDonald’s."

Her claim soon went viral on social media, and drew criticism, including from Labour MP Chris Bryant.

“I’m not sure that’s how it works,” he wrote, responding to the clip.

open image in gallery Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch and shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride during a visit to McDonalds in Ruislip, west London ( Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire )

One X user called the comment "Patridgian", while another wrote: "I grew up working class, but became a member of the aristocracy during a school trip to Chatsworth House."

At the time, Badenoch did not responded to the criticism, but said later during the interview: "I never have gaffes, or apologising for something that I said, [saying] ‘oh that’s not what I meant,’ I never have to clarify, because I think very carefully about what I say.”