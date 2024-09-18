Kemi Badenoch has claimed she grew up in a middle-class family but “became working class” after getting a job at McDonald’s aged 16.

The Tory MP, who is currently in the race to become the party’s next leader, made the comments during an appearance on Chopper’s Political Podcast with Christopher Hope.

“I grew up in a middle-class family, but I became working class when I was 16 working in McDonald’s,” Ms Badenoch said.

Her claim soon went viral on social media, and has drawn criticism, including from Labour MP Chris Bryant.

“I’m not sure that’s how it works,” he wrote, responding to the clip.